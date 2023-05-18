KP Performance Antennas Rolls Out New Line of IoT Multiband Combination Antennas

New Antennas Are Ideal for Vehicle Fleets and Base Stations

IRVINE, Calif., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KP Performance Antennas, an Infinite Electronics brand and a manufacturer of wireless network antennas, announces its latest line of IoT multiband combination antennas. These new antennas are designed to enhance connectivity for vehicle fleets and base stations in a wide range of industries, from transportation and logistics to emergency response and agriculture.

KP's new antennas are useful for vehicle fleets and base stations.
The new line of antennas includes a range of options to ensure that there is a solution for every need. The antennas are designed to be easy to install and use. Their benefits include improved signal strength, extended range, enhanced safety and better aesthetics.

With dedicated ports for cellular (4G/5G/LTE), Wi-Fi and GPS bands, these IoT multiband combination antennas can pick up signals for each band separately. This results in enhanced performance and increased capacity.

Additionally, these antennas are indoor/outdoor IP69K rated, which ensures that they can withstand harsh environmental conditions, such as extreme temperatures, water and dust. This is especially important for antennas that are designed for outdoor use in industries with exposure to harsh conditions.

"These antennas are ideal for fleet operators who need to stay connected with their vehicles on the road, as well as base stations that require reliable connectivity in remote or underground areas. Our IoT multiband combination antennas provide high performance and connectivity, no matter where you go," said Kevin Hietpas, Antenna Product Line Manager.

KP Performance Antennas' new IoT multiband combination antennas are in-stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, call 1-855-276-5772.

About KP Performance Antennas:

For over 15 years KP Performance Antennas has helped wireless network installers and IT professionals maximize ROI with products that exceed industry expectations. KP's products deliver superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs, while also providing responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. KP is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics is a global electronics supplier offering a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Press Contact:
Peter McNeil
KP Performance Antennas
17792 Fitch
Irvine, Calif. 92614
978-682-6936 

SOURCE KP Performance Antennas

