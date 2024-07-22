KPMG and Avalara Announce Strategic Alliance

New collaboration will help organizations achieve digital tax transformation and compliance

DURHAM, N.C., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc. , a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes, today announced a strategic alliance with KPMG LLP, the audit, tax, and advisory firm to deliver greater value to enterprise businesses across industries. The new alliance allows organizations to leverage the combined power of Avalara's compliance automation technology – including indirect tax calculation, returns, exemption certificate management, cross-border compliance, e-invoicing, and registrations – and KPMG's deep expertise in tax consulting and advisory, in addition to ERP implementation capabilities, resulting in improved tax compliance management, operational efficiency, and risk management.

"As indirect tax compliance becomes ever more complex and time consuming for organizations, our collaboration with KPMG will equip clients with the latest advances in AI-infused tax compliance automation, in concert with KPMG's expert advisory and modernization services," said Meg Higgins, SVP, Global Partners at Avalara. "In bringing the power of our connected solutions and services together, organizations can chart a path to digital transformation, better navigate a constantly changing tax landscape, and gain competitive advantage."

With the demands of tax compliance management increasing, enterprises require the right partners to become more agile and cost effective in managing their priorities – including automation technology that leverages responsible AI advances and features embedded integrations with leading enterprise ERP providers. Avalara and KPMG are helping customers navigate change and complexity, reduce manual effort, improve accuracy of tax calculations and other compliance obligations, access deeper tax insights that create value, reduce risk, and increase efficiency.

"The rapid pace of tax compliance changes on a global scale has dramatically increased the need for companies to modernize indirect tax and other compliance programs," said Joni Johnson-Powe, Tax Partner - Indirect Tax Technology Leader, KPMG LLP. "Our formal alliance with Avalara gives clients the full benefit of our professional services and robust advisory capacity, in tandem with Avalara's proven, industry leading tax automation tools and services."

About Avalara

Avalara makes tax compliance faster, easier, more accurate, and more reliable for 41,000+ business and government customers in over 75 countries. Tax compliance automation software solutions from Avalara leverage 1,200+ signed partner integrations across leading ecommerce, ERP, and other billing systems to power tax calculations, document management, tax return filing, and tax content access. Visit avalara.com to improve your compliance journey.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 143 countries and territories and has more than 273,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity and eradicating childhood illiteracy. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

SOURCE Avalara, Inc.