KPRS Selects Cosential CRM For Improved Teamwork, Efficiency in the Construction Sales Process

AUSTIN, Texas, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosential, the leading customer relationship management (CRM) software provider for architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) businesses, today announced that KPRS, a major full-service general construction company, has selected its industry-leading CRM solutions.

KPRS, one of the largest and most well-regarded general contractors in California, is rapidly growing and as a result needed an efficient and useful tool to help manage a myriad of project estimates, leads and sales opportunities. After reviewing available CRM tools, KPRS selected Cosential due to its ability to help bring together siloed teams, its integration with other enterprise software, and its simple adoption process.

"Prior to implementing Cosential, we used tools like spreadsheets, which served our purposes at the time, but as we scaled as an organization, we needed a more robust system to offer a greater degree of visibility into the sales and leads of the entire organization," explained Andrew Bieker, business development manager, KPRS. "With Cosential, we are breaking down the silos and looking at information in a more strategic, analytical way."

In addition to the company-wide integration capabilities, KPRS selected Cosential due to its ability to easily integrate with the firm's current construction management and accounting technology. The software is also purpose-built for the construction industry, so there was no need for costly and time-consuming customization.

"KPRS is a forward-thinking successful contractor for many reasons, including its commitment to constantly learning and adopting new technology," said Randy Reynolds, vice president, Cosential. "Businesses setting themselves up for success today will experience the long-term benefits of modernizing their processes. We're thrilled KPRS selected Cosential to be part of their digital transformation journey."

Cosential's CRM solution is widely recognized by industry analysts as the market leader for AEC firms. New enhancements in the release of Cosential for Mobile enable business development managers to access and manage their contacts from anywhere, and Cosential for Outlook seamlessly integrates CRM management with email.

Innovations like these are expected to continue throughout 2021 thanks to a fresh infusion of resources and AEC market acumen resulting from the recent acquisition of Cosential by Unanet, a leader in ERP software for AEC firms.

As a leader of the space, continuously gaining market share over competitors such as Salesforce and Microsoft, Cosential has spent the last 20+ years tailoring their CRM system to the construction and related industries. The system brings robust customer management capabilities together with powerful proposal generation software, empowering Business Developers, Marketers, Executives, and select Project Teams to own, enrich, and leverage their firm-owned data. The industry continues to see upward motions of digital transformations and Cosential has been leading the charge in that movement by being the only growth platform that goes beyond a CRM in owning the pre-sales process for market leaders winning business in the AEC industry.

