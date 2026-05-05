New partnership enables fast crypto-to-cash withdrawals across MoneyGram's global cash pickup network, supporting real-world crypto adoption worldwide

This is the first step in a broader partnership, expanding over time to include local bank deposit and to utilize MoneyGram's cross-border remittance-style flows

CHEYENNE, Wyo. and DALLAS, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraken, one of the world's longest-standing, most secure and most liquid crypto platforms, and MoneyGram, one of the world's leading global payments networks, today announced a new strategic global partnership.

Through this partnership, millions of Kraken customers will be able to withdraw crypto as cash in hundreds of fiat currencies, spanning more than 100 countries worldwide using MoneyGram's extensive global cash pickup network.

Kraken and MoneyGram Partner to Turn Crypto into Cash at Global Scale

Where crypto meets cash

As crypto adoption continues to grow globally, access to reliable cash off-ramps remains a critical barrier for everyday use. By combining Kraken's crypto infrastructure with MoneyGram's extensive physical and digitally enabled payments network, the partnership bridges the gaps between digital assets and local money movement.

The integration supports transactions where Kraken customers send funds to their own accounts, introducing a simpler and more flexible way to move funds from crypto into local currency. Through MoneyGram's global network, customers can now access instant or near-instant payouts in cash, significantly improving the real-world usability of crypto.

"Digital assets only matter at scale when they can interoperate with the financial systems people already depend on," said Arjun Sethi, Kraken co-CEO. "By integrating Kraken's liquidity, exchange and compliance infrastructure with MoneyGram's global payout network, we are building a scalable bridge between digital asset markets and local cash economies. The future of finance will be defined by convergence: a unified financial stack where crypto and traditional rails work together to move value more efficiently."

"True financial inclusion happens when digital value meets everyday life," said Anthony Soohoo, MoneyGram CEO. "MoneyGram is the distribution layer that makes crypto accessible at scale: nearly 500,000 retail locations across 200 countries and territories, giving Kraken customers access to the world's largest crypto-to-cash off-ramp."

Institution-led crypto innovation in practice

MoneyGram has spent decades building the foundation to move money safely and reliably at scale. Over the past five years, MoneyGram has expanded into the crypto space, with APIs that enable crypto and fintech partners to connect directly to its global network and offer both domestic and cross-border off-ramps.

This integration securely broadens off-ramp options for Kraken customers. Kraken is responsible for customer onboarding and identity verification, while MoneyGram provides the licensed money transmission service through its regulated global payment infrastructure and compliance framework.

Built for impact today with a clear path to expansion

The service will roll out across Kraken's platforms in phases, supporting clients in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Africa and parts of Asia Pacific.

This is the first step in a broader partnership between the two companies. While the initial focus is on enabling seamless crypto-to-cash withdrawals, the partnership will expand over time to include local bank deposit and cross-border remittance-style flows across Kraken and the Krak global money app.

Kraken x MoneyGram partnership at a glance

What did Kraken and MoneyGram announce?

Kraken and MoneyGram announced a global partnership that enables Kraken customers to withdraw crypto-to-cash in hundreds of fiat currencies, spanning more than 100 countries worldwide using MoneyGram's global network.

What problem does the Kraken and MoneyGram partnership solve for consumers?

The Kraken and MoneyGram partnership addresses one of crypto's biggest gaps: access to reliable cash off-ramps for everyday use.

What comes next for Kraken and MoneyGram?

This is the first step in a broader partnership, which will expand over time to include local bank deposits and additional cross-border payout options across Kraken and the Krak global money app.

About Kraken

Founded in 2011, Kraken is one of the world's longest-standing and most secure crypto platforms globally. Kraken clients trade more than 600 digital assets, traditional assets such as U.S. futures and U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs, and 6 different national currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, CHF, and AUD. Trusted by millions of institutions, professional traders and consumers, Kraken is one of the fastest, most liquid and performant trading platforms available.

Kraken's suite of products and services includes the Kraken App, Kraken Pro, the Krak App, Kraken Institutional, Kraken's onchain offerings and the Ninja Trader retail trading platform. Across these offerings, clients can buy, sell, stake, earn rewards, send and receive assets, custody holdings, and access advanced trading, derivatives, and portfolio management tools.

Kraken has set the industry standard for transparency and client trust, and it was the first crypto platform to conduct Proof of Reserves. It complies with regulations and laws applicable to its business, while actively protecting client privacy and maintaining the highest security standards.

For more information about Kraken, please visit www.kraken.com.

About MoneyGram

MoneyGram is a global payments network that enables seamless money transfers through a digitally powered, omnichannel platform supporting both fiat and stablecoin transactions. Backed by over 85 years of trust, the company delivers fast, reliable cross-border financial solutions for consumers, developers and agents worldwide.

We serve over 50 million customers across 200+ countries and territories, nearly half a million retail locations and a rapidly expanding digital ecosystem reaching billions of devices. As one of the most recognized and trusted names in global payments, MoneyGram continues to reinvent how money moves — helping people around the world support their loved ones and build better futures.

Media Contacts

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Sydney Schoolfield

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SOURCE MoneyGram