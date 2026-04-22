Serving customers worldwide through MoneyGram's global cash on/off-ramp for digital assets; now expanding the MoneyGram app's stablecoin balance to new markets

MEXICO CITY, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram, one of the world's leading global payments networks, and the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF), the nonprofit supporting the Stellar blockchain, today announced a multi-year extension of their partnership. This milestone marks more than five years of turning stablecoin potential into real-world utility and financial inclusion.

Since 2021, MoneyGram and SDF have delivered industry firsts:

MoneyGram and Stellar Extend Partnership to Scale Real-World Stablecoin Utility Globally

The world's largest cash on/off-ramp for digital assets

The MoneyGram Ramps API, enabling developers to plug into that network

A stablecoin balance within the MoneyGram app that gives customers the ability to hold funds or cash out on their own terms

Announced today at Stellar House Mexico City, the next phase of the partnership expands stablecoin utility across Latin America. The MoneyGram app with a stablecoin balance is already live in Colombia, and this release extends stablecoin-backed features to El Salvador. Additional markets across Central and South America are expected to launch throughout the year.

Expanding Stablecoin Utility in Latin America and Beyond

Powered by Stellar, Crossmint and Circle's USDC, the MoneyGram app's stablecoin balance first went live in Colombia where it gained strong engagement and adoption. Customers have the ability to instantly receive funds into a USD-denominated balance, hold stable digital dollars and cash out funds at trusted MoneyGram locations.

Building on that success, the service has now launched in El Salvador, marking the start of a broader rollout across Latin America, with plans to scale globally. For millions of cash-dependent families who rely on remittances as a financial lifeline, this expansion means faster access to funds and greater control over their money.

"Everyone talks about financial inclusion. MoneyGram is delivering it," said Anthony Soohoo, Chairman and CEO, MoneyGram. "We are building an open payments network that moves seamlessly across fiat and stablecoin, enabling faster, lower-cost transactions, starting with the people who need it most."

Five Years of Real-World Stablecoin Innovation

MoneyGram and SDF have transformed stablecoins from theory into everyday utility. Together, they've bridged digital and physical financial systems, delivering innovation that matters for people and families who depend on cash-based services. Now, both organizations are doubling down on expanding financial access and scaling proven solutions into new markets.

"Five years ago, MoneyGram and SDF made the bet that stablecoins could do more than move money between wallets," continued Soohoo. "Today, we're proving they can fundamentally change how millions send, receive and hold money across borders."

MoneyGram and SDF combine complementary strengths to scale stablecoin-powered financial services globally. Stellar brings institution-grade, reliable and fast blockchain infrastructure built for real-world use, while MoneyGram delivers unmatched reach: a global network spanning over 200 countries and territories, nearly 500,000 retail locations and a digital ecosystem connecting billions of devices.

"Stellar was built on the belief that the global financial system should work for everyone. With SDF's purpose-built blockchain infrastructure and MoneyGram's global reach, that ambition is finally matched by the infrastructure to deliver it," said Denelle Dixon, CEO and Executive Director, SDF. "Together, we're expanding access, lowering costs and enabling instant cross-border payments at scale, delivering the power of blockchain in ways that are seamless and intuitive for customers."

About MoneyGram

MoneyGram is a global payments network that enables seamless money transfers through a digitally powered, omnichannel platform supporting both fiat and stablecoin transactions. Backed by over 85 years of trust, the company delivers fast, reliable cross-border financial solutions for consumers, developers and agents worldwide.

We serve over 50 million customers across 200+ countries and territories, nearly half a million retail locations and a rapidly expanding digital ecosystem reaching billions of devices. As one of the most recognized and trusted names in global payments, MoneyGram continues to reinvent how money moves — helping people around the world support their loved ones and build better futures.

About Stellar Development Foundation

The Stellar Development Foundation, or SDF for short, is a nonprofit organization created and structured to achieve a mission: creating equitable access to the global financial system through blockchain technology. We believe that some of today's financial systems aren't designed for everyone and that by leveraging networks like Stellar, we can do our part to change that.

About The Stellar Network

The Stellar network is a decentralized, fast, scalable, and uniquely sustainable blockchain built for financial products and services. It offers builders smart contracts functionality and a protocol optimized for payments, with a design intended to keep fees low and to provide transaction speeds that can scale with increased adoption. Financial institutions and innovators worldwide issue assets and settle payments on the Stellar network, which has processed billions of operations with millions of accounts since the network was first launched.

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Ellen Canale

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SOURCE MoneyGram