Digitalizing MoneyGram's global retail network to give customers more choice with next-gen payment terminals, tap-to-pay, pay-by-link and smart payments

Solutions built on Stripe, strengthening the company's expanding ecosystem of leading fintech and global commerce partners

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram, a leading global payments network for consumers, businesses and communities, today announced the global launch of modernized retail solutions, built on Stripe, marking a step forward in its strategy to deliver a unified, omnichannel experience for customers worldwide.

MoneyGram Modernizes Retail Solutions Globally, Advancing Unified, Omnichannel Experience

Announced at Stripe Sessions in San Francisco, MoneyGram is continuing to modernize one of the world's largest physical payment networks. The launch upgrades its global retail footprint with a modern payments infrastructure and the best point-of-sale technology in the industry.

"We're modernizing one of the world's largest payments networks to make the movement of money across borders seamless, affordable and secure for everyone," said Anthony Soohoo, MoneyGram Chairman and CEO. "That means connecting our entire global network across retail and digital channels into a single, unified experience for our customers."

Upgraded solutions include:

Next-generation payment terminals supporting multiple payment types including debit and signature capture

supporting multiple payment types including debit and signature capture Tap-to-pay for fast, contactless transactions, including digital wallets, such as Apple Pay and Google Pay

for fast, contactless transactions, including digital wallets, such as Apple Pay and Google Pay Pay-by-link enabling customers to complete transactions remotely and securely from their personal device

enabling customers to complete transactions remotely and securely from their personal device Bluetooth-enabled devices and QR-based payments to support more flexible, mobile agent workflows

Together, these enhancements give cash-first customers more ways to fund their transactions while preserving the in-person experience they trust. Customers can now move between cash and digital options without sacrificing accessibility, convenience or control.

At the same time, the upgraded solutions equip MoneyGram agents with tools to deliver faster, more flexible and more connected services. Each location becomes part of a digitally connected network, linking face-to-face interactions with modern digital capabilities.

"This is about bringing the full power of our platform into every interaction," said Luke Tuttle, MoneyGram Chief Product and Technology Officer. "We're evolving our retail network into a digitally connected ecosystem, enabling consumers to use their preferred way to pay, while empowering our agents to deliver a faster, more seamless experience."

The rollout is underway across the United States, European Union and United Kingdom, with continued global expansion planned. These solutions together are already processing more than $500 million in annualized payment volume.

About MoneyGram

MoneyGram is a global payments network that enables seamless money transfers through a digitally powered, omnichannel platform supporting both fiat and stablecoin transactions. Backed by over 85 years of trust, the company delivers fast, reliable cross-border financial solutions for consumers, developers and agents worldwide.

The company serves 50 million customers across 200+ countries and territories, nearly half a million retail locations and a rapidly expanding digital ecosystem reaching billions of devices. As one of the most recognized and trusted names in global payments, MoneyGram continues to reinvent how money moves — helping people around the world support their loved ones and build better futures.

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SOURCE MoneyGram