Kraton Announces Global HSBC Increase

HOUSTON, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA), a leading global producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products, announces a general price increase of 200 USD/MT for all Kraton HSBC polymers.

Subject to the terms of any applicable contracts, these price increases will take effect June 15, 2018.