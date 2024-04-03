Rogier Roelen Assumes the Role of Chief Sustainability Officer at Kraton

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation, a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping by-products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rogier Roelen to the position of Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) in addition to his existing role as VP, General Counsel.

Sustainability lies at the heart of Kraton's ethos, driving its commitment to responsible and ethical practices in all aspects of its operations. In this context, Rogier, assuming the role of Chief Sustainability Officer, emerges as a natural and strategic progression due to the inherent synergies between legal expertise and sustainability objectives.

Rogier is well-versed in regulatory frameworks, risk management, and compliance, all crucial components of sustainability initiatives in today's increasingly intricate global landscape. With his expertise in navigating legal complexities, Rogier will effectively align sustainability strategies with legal requirements, ensuring organizational compliance while driving meaningful environmental and social impact. His deep understanding of these concepts allows him to skillfully integrate sustainable practices into the organization, enabling them to meet regulatory demands while also contributing to the betterment of society and the environment. Moreover, his 20+ years of business and industry experience and leadership roles across regions equip him with invaluable skills for fostering collaborations with stakeholders and implementing sustainable practices across diverse business functions.

"Rogier's appointment as our Chief Sustainability Officer is a testament to his exceptional leadership and strategic capabilities," said Marcello Boldrini, CEO at Kraton. "His legal expertise, combined with his proven track record of driving growth and excellence, uniquely positions him to shape Kraton's sustainability strategy in line with our overall strategic priorities and drive our continued success."

Rogier Roelen added: "It's a privilege to lead Kraton's Sustainability team with its depth of expertise and relentless commitment. It is my mission to build on the strong fundaments we created under our former CSO's leadership, Pedro Lopes, and to further grow the reach of Kraton's sustainability initiatives, collaborating with all our customers, suppliers, and other stakeholders to drive positive impact."

Integrating legal expertise with sustainability leadership is a powerful way to strengthen Kraton's corporate governance. This approach demonstrates the organization's unwavering dedication to ethical and responsible business practices, fostering long-term value creation for shareholders and society.

About Kraton Corporation

Kraton Corporation is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants, and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide.

