Kraton Corp. Advances its Commitment to Bitumen SBS Modification with Innovative, Sustainable Solutions and Capital Effective Capacity Gains to Support Industry Growth

HOUSTON, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA), a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping co-products, highlights plans for expanded production capacity for SBS polymer grades.

As a sustainability leader in our core markets, Kraton recognizes the need to reduce the carbon footprint for our customers and the environment, including increasing raw material efficiency and utilizing bio-based raw materials. "Our recent innovation focus has been to develop novel SBS grades for bitumen modification to allow for significantly lower dosages. We have seen success in lab testing, and are actively partnering with customers to test in field trials," commented Dr. Holger Jung, Kraton's Senior Vice President and President, Polymers.

Further, Kraton also anticipates increased pitch use, a bio-based pine chemical co-product it manufactures in its pine chemical manufacturing facilities, that can partially replace bitumen in paving and roofing applications to meet requirements for reduced hydrocarbon-based inputs to lower overall carbon footprint. One such example of this notable market development is in Sweden. Skanska AB is combining its new bitumen product, MJOG 16, with Kraton pitch to pave approximately 18 km of roadway in Sweden for the Swedish Transport Administration. "Kraton is very proud to be part of Skanska AB's sustainable efforts in Sweden. Combining our bio-based pitch with SBS polymer modification in asphalt will allow the high performance and durability of SBS-modified asphalt to merge with a renewable raw material, further underscoring our strong commitment to sustainability," said Dr. Jung.

Since 2016, Kraton has expanded its production capabilities in Europe and North America by approximately 20 kilotons through efficient capital investments made in its core SBS manufacturing assets. Similarly, to respond to SBS's future anticipated growth in both paving and roofing applications, Kraton has developed approximately 40 kilotons of additional cost-effective expansions across the European and North American footprint. "Kraton expects its planned increase in SBS supply capability and continued innovation-led growth in a novel, and sustainable product offerings will enable us to continue to strengthen our leading market position," added Dr. Jung.

