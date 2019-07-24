Kraton Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

HOUSTON, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA), a leading global specialty chemicals company that manufactures styrenic block copolymers ("SBCs"), specialty polymers, and high-value performance products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products, announces financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

SECOND QUARTER 2019 SUMMARY

Second quarter consolidated net income attributable to Kraton of $41.2 million , compared to net loss attributable to Kraton of $14.9 million in the second quarter of 2018.

, compared to net loss attributable to Kraton of in the second quarter of 2018. Second quarter consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $102.1 million , down 3.4% compared to the second quarter of 2018.

of , down 3.4% compared to the second quarter of 2018. Polymer segment operating income of $35.0 million , down 41.9%, and Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $60.2 million , down 12.4% compared to $68.7 million in the second quarter of 2018.

, down 41.9%, and Adjusted EBITDA of , down 12.4% compared to in the second quarter of 2018. Decrease in Adjusted EBITDA (1) was primarily driven by the impact of adverse weather on sales of paving and roofing product grades and weaker demand in China and broader Asia .

was primarily driven by the impact of adverse weather on sales of paving and roofing product grades and weaker demand in and broader . Chemical segment operating income of $21.2 million , down 6.1%, and Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $41.9 million , up 13.4%,compared to $36.9 million in the second quarter of 2018.

, down 6.1%, and Adjusted EBITDA of , up 13.4%,compared to in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margin(2) of 21.2%, up 280 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2018.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) Revenue $ 495,280



$ 538,395



$ 951,691



$ 1,040,787

Polymer segment operating income $ 34,979



$ 60,231



$ 44,229



$ 93,031

Chemical segment operating income $ 21,189



$ 22,556



$ 47,074



$ 51,911

Net income attributable to Kraton $ 41,208



$ (14,930)



$ 53,876



$ 7,142

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)(1) $ 102,060



$ 105,624



$ 191,492



$ 194,249

Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP)(2)(3) 20.6 %

19.6 %

20.1 %

18.7 % Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.28



$ (0.47)



$ 1.67



$ 0.22

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)(1) $ 1.58



$ 0.88



$ 2.46



$ 1.47



























(1) See non-GAAP reconciliations included in the accompanying financial tables for the reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. (2) Defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. (3) For the six months ended June 30, 2019, Adjusted EBITDA margin adjusted for lost revenues from Hurricane Michael would be 19.9%.

"Overall, we are pleased with our second quarter 2019 results, despite a macro-economic back drop that continues to be a challenge, especially in key markets such as China. Kraton delivered a solid quarter with $102.1 million of Adjusted EBITDA, largely in line with expectations. Our results are reflective of the stability and durability of our margins as a Specialty Chemical company," said Kevin M. Fogarty, Kraton's President and Chief Executive Officer. "During the quarter we maintained a disciplined approach to capital allocation, reducing consolidated net debt by $33.6 million, while repurchasing an aggregate $5 million of shares under our share repurchase authorization. Debt reduction remains a primary focus as is delivering on our commitments as we enter the second half of 2019. Lastly, with regard to the strategic review of our CariflexTM business, progress relative to our projected timeline is in line with our expectations, and the initial phase of due diligence is in the process of being completed. As such, it is possible that we may have an update on our strategic review process by the end of the third quarter of the year," said Fogarty.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2019 was $102.1 million, modestly below the $105.6 million posted in the second quarter of 2018, but reflecting a 100 basis point improvement in associated margin to 20.6%. Within our Polymer segment, Cariflex sales volume was up 10% and Specialty Polymers sales volume was up 2% compared to the second quarter of 2018 despite weaker demand fundamentals in China and broader Asia. However, sales volume in the Performance Products business was down 14% compared to the second quarter of 2018 as wet weather in North America and Europe adversely impacted sales into paving and roofing applications. Given the slow start to the paving and roofing season, Polymer segment Adjusted EBITDA was $60.2 million, down 12.4% compared to the second quarter of 2018. However, solid operational performance and ongoing focus on the Price Right strategy contributed to an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.2% for the Polymer segment, essentially unchanged compared to the year-ago quarter, reflecting the specialty nature of differentiated product offerings.

Chemical segment Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2019 was $42 million, up 13% compared to the second quarter of 2018, resulting in a 280 basis point improvement in associated margin. Although sales volume for the segment was down 6% compared to the second quarter of 2018, in part due to tight market availability of CTO and lower opportunistic sales of raw materials compared to the second quarter of 2018, overall margin expanded due to improved pricing for upgraded product streams and improved operating metrics, including lower costs associated with planned maintenance, compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Polymer Segment



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(In thousands, except percentages) Performance Products $ 143,181



$ 180,738



$ 281,273



$ 326,468

Specialty Polymers $ 103,487



$ 108,289



185,497



212,307

Cariflex $ 51,009



$ 48,976



91,876



88,501

Other 184



147



270



(55)

Polymer Segment Revenue $ 297,861



$ 338,150



$ 558,916



$ 627,221

















Operating income $ 34,979



$ 60,231



$ 44,229



$ 93,031

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)(1) $ 60,178



$ 68,695



$ 108,331



$ 113,461

Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP)(2) 20.2 %

20.3 %

19.4 %

18.1 %

























(1) See non-GAAP reconciliations included in the accompanying financial tables for the reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. (2) Defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

Q2 2019 VERSUS Q2 2018 RESULTS

Revenue for the Polymer segment was $297.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $338.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The decrease was driven by lower sales volumes, and to a lesser extent, lower average sales prices resulting from lower raw material costs. Sales volumes of 80.2 kilotons for the three months ended June 30, 2019 declined 8.6% compared to the three months ended June 30, 2018 sales volumes of 87.7 kilotons. Performance Products sales volumes decreased 13.9% due to a slow start to the paving and roofing season, as a result of poor weather conditions in North America and Europe, coupled with competitive pressures from Asia. Cariflex sales volumes increased 10.1% primarily from higher latex sales into surgical glove applications and Specialty Polymers sales volumes increased 1.9% due to higher sales into lubricant additive applications. The negative effect from changes in currency exchange rates between the periods was $9.9 million.

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Polymer segment generated Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $60.2 million compared to $68.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The decline in Adjusted EBITDA was due to the aforementioned slow start to the paving and roofing season, coupled with competitive pressures from Asia, impacting sales in Performance Products. This was partially offset by higher sales volumes in the Cariflex product group. The negative effect from changes in currency exchange rates between the periods was $2.6 million. See a reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA below.

Chemical Segment



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(In thousands, except percentages) Adhesives $ 68,818



$ 73,978



$ 134,394



$ 147,126

Performance Chemicals 115,646



114,813



232,399



237,754

Tires 12,955



11,454



25,982



28,686

Chemical Segment Revenue $ 197,419



$ 200,245



$ 392,775



$ 413,566

















Operating income $ 21,189



$ 22,556



$ 47,074



$ 51,911

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)(1) $ 41,882



$ 36,929



$ 83,161



$ 80,788

Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP)(2)(3) 21.2 %

18.4 %

21.2 %

19.5 %























(1) See non-GAAP reconciliations included in the accompanying financial tables for the reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. (2) Defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. (3) For the six months ended June 30, 2019, Adjusted EBITDA margin adjusted for lost revenues from Hurricane Michael would be 20.7%.

Q2 2019 VERSUS Q2 2018 RESULTS

Revenue for the Chemical segment was $197.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $200.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The decrease in revenue was attributable to lower sales volumes, partially offset by higher average selling prices for upgraded product streams. Sales volumes were 103.8 kilotons for the three months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of 7.0 kilotons or 6.3%, as a result of constrained availability of raw materials primarily in North America, a trend that we expect to continue during 2019, and lower non-recurring raw materials sales when compared to the second quarter of 2018. The decline resulted in an 8.9% and 1.7% decrease in Performance Chemicals and Adhesives sales volumes, respectively, partially offset by a 4.8% increase in Tires sales volumes. The negative effect from changes in currency exchange rates between the periods was $5.1 million.

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Chemical segment generated $41.9 million of Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) compared to $36.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by higher margins for upgraded product streams and lower fixed costs largely due to lower planned maintenance activities in 2019, when compared to the same period in 2018, partially offset by lower sales volumes. The positive effect from changes in currency exchange rates between the periods was $0.0 million. See a reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA below.

CASH FLOW AND CAPITAL STRUCTURE

During the six months ended June 30, 2019, consolidated net debt (total debt less cash) increased by $21.5 million compared to December 31, 2018.

Summary of principal amounts for indebtedness and a reconciliation of Kraton debt to Kraton net debt (non-GAAP) and consolidated net debt (non-GAAP):



June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

(In thousands) Kraton debt $ 1,456,625



$ 1,441,614

Kraton cash 58,650



79,251

Kraton net debt 1,397,975



1,362,363









KFPC(1)(2) loans 109,931



125,501

KFPC(1) cash 5,204



6,640

KFPC(1) net debt 104,727



118,861









Consolidated net debt $ 1,502,702



$ 1,481,224









Effect of foreign currency on consolidated net debt 3,800





Consolidated net debt excluding effect of foreign currency program $ 1,506,502





Effect of share buyback program (5,000)





Consolidated net debt excluding effect of foreign currency and share buyback program $ 1,501,502































(1) Kraton Formosa Polymers Corporation (KFPC) joint venture, located in Mailiao, Taiwan, which we own a 50% stake in and consolidate within our financial statements. (2) KFPC executed revolving credit facilities to provide funding for working capital requirements and/or general corporate purposes. These are in addition to the 5.5 billion NTD KFPC Loan Agreement.

OUTLOOK

During the first half of 2019 our results reflected the impact of weaker demand in China and broader Asia on sales in our Specialty Polymers business. We currently do not expect improvement in demand fundamentals in China and broader Asia for the second half of 2019. In addition, during the second quarter of 2019 sales into paving and roofing applications in our Performance Products business were adversely impacted by weather conditions in Europe and North America. As a result of the foregoing, we now expect Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 to be toward the lower end of our previous guidance of $370 - $390 million.

Consistent with the aforementioned expectation for full year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA, we currently anticipate reducing consolidated net debt (excluding the effects of foreign currency and any amounts used to repurchase shares under our share repurchase authorization) by approximately $170 million on a full year basis.

We have not reconciled Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income (loss) because we do not provide guidance for net income (loss) or for items that we do not consider indicative of our on-going performance, including, but not limited to, transaction costs and production downtime, as certain of these items are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. We have not reconciled consolidated net debt guidance to debt due to high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections that are impacted by future decisions and actions. The actual amount of such reconciling items will have a significant impact if they were included in our Adjusted EBITDA and net debt. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release includes the use of both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures are EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share, Consolidated Net Debt, and Net Debt. Tables included in this earnings release reconcile each of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. For additional information on the impact of the spread between the first-in, first-out ("FIFO") basis of accounting and estimated current replacement cost ("ECRC"), see Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

We consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be important supplemental measures of our performance and believe they are frequently used by investors, securities analysts, and other interested parties in the evaluation of our performance including period-to-period comparisons and/or that of other companies in our industry. Further, management uses these measures to evaluate operating performance, and our incentive compensation plan bases incentive compensation payments on our Adjusted EBITDA performance and attainment of net debt reduction, along with other factors. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and in some cases can vary substantially from other measures of our performance. You should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results under U.S. GAAP in the United States.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin: For our consolidated results, EBITDA represents net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. For each reporting segment, EBITDA represents operating income before depreciation and amortization, and earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures. Among other limitations EBITDA does not: reflect the significant interest expense on our debt or reflect the significant depreciation and amortization expense associated with our long-lived assets; and EBITDA included herein should not be used for purposes of assessing compliance or non-compliance with financial covenants under our debt agreements. The calculation of EBITDA in our debt agreements includes adjustments, such as extraordinary, non-recurring or one-time charges, proforma cost savings, certain non-cash items, turnaround costs, and other items included in the definition of EBITDA in the debt agreements. Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. As an analytical tool, Adjusted EBITDA is subject to all the limitations applicable to EBITDA. We prepare Adjusted EBITDA by eliminating from EBITDA the impact of a number of items we do not consider indicative of our on-going performance, including the spread between FIFO and ECRC, but you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses similar to the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, due to volatility in raw material prices, Adjusted EBITDA may, and often does, vary substantially from EBITDA and other performance measures, including net income calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue (for each reporting segment or on a consolidated basis, if applicable). Because of these and other limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share: We prepare Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share by eliminating from Diluted Earnings (loss) per Share the impact of a number of non-recurring items we do not consider indicative of our on-going performance, including the spread between FIFO and ECRC.

Consolidated Net Debt and Net Debt: We define net debt for Kraton as total debt (excluding debt of KFPC) less cash and cash equivalents. We define consolidated net debt as Kraton net debt plus debt of KFPC less KFPC's cash and cash equivalents. Management uses net debt to determine our outstanding debt obligations that would not readily be satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand. Management believes that using net debt is useful to investors in determining our leverage since we could choose to use cash and cash equivalents to retire debt. In addition, management believes that presenting Kraton's net debt excluding KFPC is useful because KFPC has its own capital structure.

KRATON CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue $ 495,280



$ 538,395



$ 951,691



$ 1,040,787

Cost of goods sold 366,078



367,686



715,487



723,000

Gross profit 129,202



170,709



236,204



317,787

Operating expenses:













Research and development 10,173



10,474



20,724



21,271

Selling, general, and administrative 38,457



41,975



79,351



80,698

Depreciation and amortization 31,904



35,140



63,426



70,516

Gain on insurance proceeds (7,500)



—



(18,600)



—

Loss on disposal of fixed assets —



333



—



360

Operating income 56,168



82,787



91,303



144,942

Other expense (417)



(1,107)



(676)



(2,220)

Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt —



(72,330)



210



(79,921)

Earnings of unconsolidated joint venture 140



120



261



257

Interest expense, net (19,339)



(25,416)



(38,280)



(54,692)

Income (loss) before income taxes 36,552



(15,946)



52,818



8,366

Income tax benefit (expense) 6,846



1,842



4,192



(409)

Consolidated net income (loss) 43,398



(14,104)



57,010



7,957

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (2,190)



(826)



(3,134)



(815)

Net income (loss) attributable to Kraton $ 41,208



$ (14,930)



$ 53,876



$ 7,142

Earnings (loss) per common share:













Basic $ 1.29



$ (0.47)



$ 1.69



$ 0.22

Diluted $ 1.28



$ (0.47)



$ 1.67



$ 0.22

Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 31,692



31,441



31,663



31,342

Diluted 32,017



31,441



31,959



31,797



KRATON CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except par value)



June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

(unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 63,854



$ 85,891

Receivables, net of allowances of $976 and $784 262,204



198,046

Inventories of products, net 431,380



410,640

Inventories of materials and supplies, net 31,691



30,843

Prepaid expenses 13,001



10,156

Other current assets 19,262



29,980

Total current assets 821,392



765,556

Property, plant, and equipment, less accumulated depreciation of $634,052 and $597,785 944,740



941,476

Goodwill 772,939



772,886

Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization of $268,874 and $246,648 345,486



362,038

Investment in unconsolidated joint venture 11,852



12,070

Debt issuance costs 585



1,170

Deferred income taxes 8,198



10,434

Long-term operating lease assets, net 72,520



—

Other long-term assets 30,993



29,074

Total assets $ 3,008,705



$ 2,894,704

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 110,105



$ 45,321

Accounts payable-trade 195,001



182,153

Other payables and accruals 112,080



100,695

Due to related party 17,282



20,918

Total current liabilities 434,468



349,087

Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,424,323



1,487,298

Deferred income taxes 127,604



127,827

Long-term operating lease liabilities 55,888



—

Other long-term liabilities 166,992



182,893

Total liabilities 2,209,275



2,147,105









Equity:





Kraton stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; none issued —



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; 31,868 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019; 31,917 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 319



319

Additional paid in capital 389,680



385,921

Retained earnings 470,127



420,597

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (95,959)



(91,699)

Total Kraton stockholders' equity 764,167



715,138

Noncontrolling interest 35,263



32,461

Total equity 799,430



747,599

Total liabilities and equity $ 3,008,705



$ 2,894,704



KRATON CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)







Six Months Ended June 30,



2019

2018

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Consolidated net income $ 57,010



$ 7,957



Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization 63,426



70,516



Lease amortization 11,315



—



Amortization of debt original issue discount 536



1,675



Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,310



3,325



Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment —



360



(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt (210)



79,921



Earnings from unconsolidated joint venture, net of dividends received 183



288



Deferred income tax provision (benefit) 2,948



(2,656)



Release of uncertain tax positions (14,225)



—



Share-based compensation 5,499



5,125



Decrease (increase) in:







Accounts receivable (64,657)



(80,178)



Inventories of products, materials, and supplies (22,048)



(35,134)



Other assets 3,794



5,608



Increase (decrease) in:







Accounts payable-trade 13,491



20,175



Other payables and accruals (13,470)



(25,547)



Other long-term liabilities (5,976)



(529)



Due to related party (3,968)



(2,812)



Net cash provided by operating activities 35,958



48,094



CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Kraton purchase of property, plant, and equipment (49,985)



(42,223)



KFPC purchase of property, plant, and equipment (425)



(653)



Purchase of software and other intangibles (4,821)



(3,228)



Net cash used in investing activities (55,231)



(46,104)



CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Proceeds from debt 40,250



713,540



Repayments of debt (22,560)



(718,370)



KFPC proceeds from debt 14,600



10,197



KFPC repayments of debt (26,400)



(28,661)



Capital lease payments (83)



(520)



Purchase of treasury stock (7,725)



(6,009)



Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 1,639



1,632



Settlement of interest rate swap —



2,587



Debt issuance costs —



(10,345)



Net cash used in financing activities (279)



(35,949)



Effect of exchange rate differences on cash (2,485)



211



Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (22,037)



(33,748)



Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 85,891



89,052



Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 63,854



$ 55,304





KRATON CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO KRATON AND OPERATING INCOME TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

Polymer

Chemical

Total

Polymer

Chemical

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Kraton







41,208











(14,930)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest







2,190











826

Consolidated net income (loss)







43,398











(14,104)

Add (deduct):





















Income tax benefit







(6,846)











(1,842)

Interest expense, net







19,339











25,416

Earnings of unconsolidated joint venture







(140)











(120)

Loss on extinguishment of debt







—











72,330

Other expense







417











1,107

Operating income 34,979



21,189



56,168



60,231



22,556



82,787

Add (deduct):





















Depreciation and amortization 14,343



17,561



31,904



17,598



17,542



35,140

Other income (expense) (618)



201



(417)



(1,318)



211



(1,107)

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



—



—



(72,330)



—



(72,330)

Earnings of unconsolidated joint venture 140



—



140



120



—



120

EBITDA (a) 48,844



38,951



87,795



4,301



40,309



44,610

Add (deduct):





















Transaction, acquisition related costs, restructuring, and other costs (b) 2,395



166



2,561



768



473



1,241

(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt —



—



—



72,330



—



72,330

Hurricane related costs (c) —



6,944



6,944



—



—



—

Hurricane reimbursements (d) —



(7,500)



(7,500)



—



—



—

KFPC startup costs (e) —



—



—



897



—



897

Non-cash compensation expense 2,190



—



2,190



2,223



—



2,223

Spread between FIFO and ECRC 6,749



3,321



10,070



(11,824)



(3,853)



(15,677)

Adjusted EBITDA 60,178



41,882



102,060



68,695



36,929



105,624































(a) Included in EBITDA is a $7.5 million gain on insurance, a reimbursement for a portion of the direct costs we have incurred to date related to Hurricane Michael. (b) Charges related to the evaluation of acquisition transactions, severance expenses, and other restructuring related charges. (c) Incremental costs related to Hurricane Michael, which are recorded in cost of goods sold. As we continue to work with our insurance carriers to finalize our claim for reimbursement of incremental costs incurred, we have identified an additional $2.6 million of costs incurred during the six months ended June 30, 2019. Of this amount, $1.6 million was incurred during the first quarter of 2019. (d) Reimbursement of incremental costs related to Hurricane Michael, which is recorded in gain on insurance proceeds. (e) Startup costs related to the joint venture company, KFPC.