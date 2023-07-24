KRATON CORPORATION PUBLISHES 2022 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

HOUSTON, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation, a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping co-products, announces the release of its 2022 Sustainability Report. The report highlights Kraton's progress and approach to integrating sustainability across the organization.

Kraton 2022 Sustainability Report
"This report showcases our steadfast commitment to making meaningful strides toward achieving our sustainability goals while addressing the evolving needs of our stakeholders," says Marcello Boldrini, Chief Executive Officer, Kraton. "For over 65 years, Kraton has been dedicated to creating exceptional value for our customers by supporting their ambition for improved product sustainability and aligning their operations with the biobased and circular economy. By leveraging our innovative and diverse culture, Kraton continues to develop technologies that solve complex problems and contribute to the transition to a low-carbon future."

"We believe achieving sustainable growth is accelerated by having a positive environmental, social, and economic impact on society," says Pedro Lopes, Chief Sustainability Officer, Kraton. "Our conscious efforts to integrate sustainable practices across our value chain ensure we remain focused on reducing our carbon footprint, upholding operational excellence, and making a positive difference for people and communities globally."

The report outlines Kraton's sustainability initiatives, including progress on our multi-dimensional sustainability strategy and sharing long-term targets for waste, water, and Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions. The report also shares Kraton's performance vs. critical targets and our commitment to key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Kraton's 2022 Sustainability Report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards core option, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards, the United Nations Global Compact, as well as recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). 

Read the full report here.

About Kraton Corporation  
Kraton Corporation is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants, and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide. 

