KRATON LAUNCHES ISCC PLUS CERTIFIED RENEWABLE SOLUTIONS MANUFACTURED IN NORTH AMERICA

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation, a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping by-products, is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its commitment to sustainability with the ISCC PLUS certification for its manufacturing facility in Belpre, Ohio. The certification underscores Kraton's dedication to advancing the circular economy.

Kraton's Belpre facility is now equipped to produce up to 100% ISCC PLUS certified renewable Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC) as part of the CirKular+™ ReNew Series via mass balance approach. This expansion of manufacturing capabilities complements Kraton's existing ISCC PLUS facility in Berre, France, which was certified in 2021.

The CirKular+ ReNew Series are ISCC PLUS Certified renewable polymers, further expanding Kraton's existing suite of solutions designed to advance the circular economy. The ReNew Series can offer up to 100% certified renewable content with certified renewable butadiene, styrene and isoprene, enabling customers to use the mass balance approach to produce renewable products. Moreover, the CirKular+ ReNew Series facilitates significant cradle-to-gate carbon footprint reduction* (including biogenic carbon) compared to fossil-based products.

"The certification of the Belpre site is an exciting milestone that further reinforces Kraton's commitment to the circular economy and offers customers sustainable, innovative solutions," shares Pedro Lopes, Kraton Global VP of Strategic Marketing & Product Management. "Bringing local ISCC PLUS supply options to our customers will support their efforts to reduce their carbon footprint and increase the use of renewable materials across multiple end uses."

International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) is an independent multi-stakeholder initiative and leading certification system. ISCC employs a mass balance approach that tracks the amount of recycled or bio-based raw material in a value chain and attributes the amount based on verifiable bookkeeping to a given end product. This approach allows companies and consumers to evaluate the sustainability requirements of materials and products quantitatively.

The CirKular+ ReNew Series showcases Kraton's dedication to the circular economy by integrating renewable materials. Launched in 2020, the CirKular+ product line enables high-performance, innovative solutions for the circular economy and plastics upcycling using a holistic approach to product lifecycle. These products help customers shift to renewable materials, improve product performance, lower carbon footprint, and allow the uptake of recycled plastics.

Kraton's achievement with ISCC PLUS certification at its Belpre facility signifies an important step forward in the company's sustainability journey. By providing customers with access to renewable polymers, Kraton remains at the forefront of sustainable polymer innovation, leveraging its expertise and state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities to create solutions to advance the circular economy. The company is committed to supporting the transition to renewable materials, reducing carbon emissions, and enabling a more sustainable future.

* All relevant life cycle stages of the end-product must be considered to identify the overall life cycle impact along the value chain. Kraton Belpre plant specific carbon footprint information is available upon request.

About Kraton Corporation

Kraton Corporation is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants, and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide.

