KRATON RECEIVES ISCC PLUS CERTIFICATION FOR ITS PANAMA CITY MANUFACTURING FACILITY

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation, a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value bio-based chemicals derived from pine wood pulping co-products, is proud to announce that its manufacturing facility in Panama City, Florida, United States, has achieved International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS.

The certification allows Kraton to provide ISCC PLUS Sustainability Declarations with each order of its biobased polyterpene resins, enabling customers to adopt and certify their own bio-circular products through a mass balance attribution method.

"Our SYLVARES™ and SYLVATRAXX™ brands feature a portfolio of high-performance polyterpene resins," said Lana Culbert, Kraton Pine Chemicals VP of Marketing. "They are widely recognized for their use in adhesives and tire applications, yet their versatility extends to other industries, like agriculture, with more opportunities ahead. While we can measure bio-based content of our pine chemicals using Carbon-14 analysis, certifying our Panama City facility under ISCC PLUS strengthens supply chain transparency, supporting the growth of the circular economy."

Kraton's ISCC PLUS journey began in 2021 with the certification of its Sandarne, Sweden facility. The certification of the Panama City facility marks Kraton's fourth ISCC PLUS-certified pine chemical plant, underscoring the company's leadership in advancing biobased and circular solutions. By enabling customers to integrate more bio-circular materials into their supply chains, Kraton continues to support the transition toward a sustainable future.

The International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) is an independent, multi-stakeholder initiative and a leading certification system that ensures proper mass-balancing bookkeeping and reporting of recycled and renewable-based materials across the supply chain.

For more information about Kraton, please visit www.KRATON.com

About Kraton Corporation

Kraton Corporation is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants, and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide.

