Krause Center for Innovation to recognize the late Julie Cates, engineer, advocate and philanthropist

LOS ALTOS HILLS, Calif., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Krause Center for Innovation (KCI) is deeply saddened by the loss of long-time engineer and philanthropist Julie Cates, who passed away late last year. Cates was a beloved community member known for her extensive outreach and dedication to philanthropic organizations, especially those centering on the needs of at-risk youth, early education and innovation, like the KCI.

"Julie was there since the beginning," said KCI Executive Director Gay Krause. "When I founded the KCI in 2000, Julie was there to help. She was our first volunteer on the advisory board and generously donated her time and energy to us for the next 22 years."

Krause said Cates' impact on the KCI, particularly in its early years, could not be overstated.

"Julie pushed me to develop and contribute in more ways than I had thought possible. She would say, 'Gay, don't you think you should have a website? How about a mission statement? If you don't know how to write one, I'll do it with you.' And later that week, we met to accomplish those tasks."

Cates' legacy is one of a woman who was a tireless and passionate advocate for youth. The KCI would like to thank the Cates family for their generosity, which they have graciously extended toward the KCI even following their beloved Julie's passing. The KCI will recognize Julie and the Cates family at an award ceremony on May 11th and install a plaque in her memory within its facility.

Cates was a fourth-generation Californian, born and raised in Pasadena. She earned her bachelor's and master's degrees at Stanford University and went on to work at the Hewlett Packard site in Cupertino, where she met her husband, Fred Ware. They were married for 46 years and raised three sons.

