KRISTIN ESS HAIR INTRODUCES NEW SOFTENING COLLECTION, ADDRESSES GROWING DEMAND FOR HAIRCARE FOR OVERPROCESSED, DRY AND DULL HAIR

The affordable luxury hair care brand launches four new products exclusively available at Target

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kristin Ess Hair is expanding its line of salon quality hair care and styling products with a new collection specifically focused on softening and smoothing. The new Softening Collection is a luxurious routine to get you through your full hair journey, from washing and hydrating to treatments and styling. Addressing the growing demand for products catering to overprocessed, dry or dull hair, the range includes four new SKUs, all priced under $18 and available exclusively at Target stores nationwide and on Target.com. This collection sets the foundation for a pillowy soft, bouncy blowout, creating that iconic 'just left the salon' look.

Kristin Ess Hair New Softening Collection

"Since the brand launch in 2017, Kristin Ess Hair has been at the forefront of innovation in the haircare space," says Piyush Jain, Maesa CEO. "With the introduction of the Softening Collection, we're expanding our offering of luxury yet accessible salon-quality haircare and delivering on our promise of meeting the unmet consumer needs. Damaged, dull and dry hair have been among the top concerns expressed by our customers and these four new products are specifically designed to make hair softer, smoother and hea l thier looking, without the need to go to a salon."

Fueled by the intimate insight into what products are truly needed to create the most beautiful hairstyles, Kristin Ess Hair's approach has made it one of the most sought-after affordable luxury hair care lines. The Softening Collection includes the Ultra Rich Softening Shampoo, Ultra Lightweight Softening Conditioner, Velvet Finish Softening Mask, and Subtle Shine Softening Oil. Each formula is created to enhance your natural hair and can be used on all hair types, with focus on overprocessed, dry and dull hair. All products are cruelty-free, color safe, vegan and free of parabens + phthalates.

Based on consumer perception studies, the products in the Kristin Ess Hair Softening Collection have shown the following results:

Ultra Rich Softening Shampoo + Ultra Lightweight Softening Conditioner*:

90% of people feel their hair is hydrated + moisturized

90% of people feel their hair is smooth + silky

90% of people feel their hair is softer

Velvet Finish Softening Mask**:

92% of people feel their hair is hydrated + moisturized

95% of people feel their hair is smooth + silky

100% of people feel their hair is softer

Subtle Shine Softening Oil***:

83% of people feel their hair is hydrated + moisturized

83% of people feel their hair is smooth + silky

81% of people feel their hair is softer

*Tested on a panel of 39 people

**tested on a panel of 38 people

***tested on a panel of 36 people

Ultra Rich Softening Shampoo ($11.99 for 10 fl. oz. / 296 mL): Formulated to remove the heavy feeling that often comes along with excess oils and build up, this sulfate-free shampoo, fortified with Panthenol, gently clarifies and helps increase the look and feel of moisture and shine.

Ultra Lightweight Softening Conditioner ($11.99 for 10 fl. oz. / 296 mL): This restoring, extra softening and smoothing lightweight daily conditioner helps detangle while replenishing moisture and providing intense softness. Formulated with Sesame Oil to help smooth strands and Panthenol to help increase the feel/look of moisture and shine.

Velvet Finish Softening Mask ($14.99 for 6.7 fl. oz. / 200 mL): This silicone-free mask is designed for all hair types, so you can use it regularly and it won't leave your hair feeling heavy or weighed down. Formulated with Sesame Oil to help nourish and keep hair soft and shiny.

Subtle Shine Softening Oil ($17.99 for 1.59 fl. oz. / 50 mL): This barely-there hair oil allows you to boost moisture and shine without creating unwanted heaviness. Formulated with Sesame Oil to help smooth strands and Vitamin E to help boost hair's hydration.

About Kristin Ess Hair

Kristin Ess Hair began with a simple idea: create an affordable collection of luxury haircare and styling products that would give everyone the chance to create modern, perfectly imperfect hair. With 20+ years of expertise as a top hair stylist and colorist, along with her intimate insight into what products were truly needed to create the most beautiful hairstyles, Kristin developed the range of cleansers, conditioners, dry + wet stylers, glosses, styling tools, styling accessories, and hair accessories. Today the brand continues her legacy with groundbreaking products that deliver professional results at home. The Kristin Ess Hair brand is available at Target, Ulta Beauty, Amazon, Walmart and other retailers nationwide. @kristinesshair

About Maesa

Maesa is the world's #1 beauty incubator in mass, transforming the industry by incubating and growing meaningful, innovative brands and making prestige beauty accessible. We believe beauty ignites inspiration, creativity, imagination, and connection, sparking new ideas and possibilities, and meeting unmet consumer needs. Through best-in-class design, formulation, manufacturing, and marketing capabilities, we deliver new, better, and different products with an unsurpassed speed to market. Maesa works with mass, drug, and specialty retailers to cultivate both private label and exclusive brands, including Kristin Ess Hair, Hairitage by Mindy McKnight, Fine'ry, Being Frenshe by Ashley Tisdale, Flower Beauty by Drew Barrymore, TPH by Taraji P. Henson, itk Skincare by Brooklyn & Bailey McKnight, Mix:Bar, and Believe Beauty. For more information, visit www.maesa.com .

SOURCE Kristin Ess®