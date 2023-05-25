Kristin Judge Joins Emmes as Chief Growth Officer

ROCKVILLE, Md. , May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmes, a global, full-service Clinical Research Organization (CRO) dedicated to supporting the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation, today announced that Kristin Judge has joined as its chief growth officer, a newly created executive leadership position.

Kristin Judge

Emmes Chief Executive Officer Dr. Christine Dingivan said, "Kristin's experience is a perfect fit for Emmes, given her accomplishments across CRO and life sciences sales. She has consistently led her teams in surpassing annual sales goals and building a workplace environment that fosters teamwork, collaboration and success. Her technology sales background will also be especially useful as we expand our Advantage eClinical platform, which optimizes our clients' investments in IT and informatics."

In this new position, Judge will lead business development and all sales support activities, including inside sales and proposal development. She will support both public sector and biopharma groups.

Before joining Emmes, Judge was the head of CRO and clinical data management systems sales at Veeva Systems, leading a global team responsible for more than 200 customers across both the CRO and biotech sectors. Prior to her position at Veeva, she worked for Labcorp Drug Development, leading a global sales team focused on building large pharmaceutical relationships. Judge was also responsible for the expansion of one of Labcorp's largest full-service partnerships.

She began her career at PPD, where she gained clinical operations and sales experience during her eight-year tenure. After creating the company's first inside sales group, her role was expanded to leading sales for PPD's full-service offerings to all industry segments. There, Judge managed one of the largest partnerships at the company and received numerous awards for her significant contributions to the company's growth.

"What attracted me to Emmes was the fact that it is considered best-in-class in the niches it has selected," said Judge. "Plus, having worked with some of the company's leaders in my prior roles also made this a very compelling opportunity. The company's passion for the role it plays in clinical research, the long-held client relationships, and commitment to authenticity were major selling points for me."

Over the past six months, Emmes has recruited five senior leaders to support its growth and diversification efforts. In addition to Judge, these include Becky Marson as chief people and performance officer; Matt Honan, vice president and global head of corporate development; Wendy Buckland, chief operating officer; and Ching Tian, chief innovation officer.

Dr. Dingivan noted, "I'm confident that the establishment of the chief growth officer position to spearhead our sales efforts and the recruitment of Kristin, given her 15 years of experience in both CRO and life sciences sales, will add immediate value to Emmes."

About Emmes

Founded more than 45 years ago, Emmes is a global, full-service Clinical Research Organization dedicated to excellence in supporting the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation. The company's clients include numerous agencies and institutes of the U.S. federal government and a wide range of biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies throughout the world. To learn more about how our research is making a positive impact on human health, go to the Emmes website at www.emmes.com.

SOURCE Emmes