Kristin Mers Henson Invites Readers into a Bahamian Mystery in Debut Novel

The first book in the HAVEN trilogy follows Kendra Cosgrove as a return to Coral Cay becomes an unexpected search for truth.

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Kristin Mers Henson has released "A Touch of Truth: HAVEN: Book 1," a magical adventure and time-travel mystery set against the natural beauty of the Bahamas.

“A Touch of Truth: HAVEN: Book 1” By Kristin Mers Henson

The novel follows Kendra Cosgrove, a young woman who returns to Coral Cay, the island that shaped many of her most cherished childhood memories. What begins as a personal visit soon becomes an unexpected search for answers when Kendra is drawn to the ruins of an abandoned resort overlooking Starfish Bay. Long surrounded by local folklore, the resort holds a history far more complex, and far more astonishing, than the stories told about it.

"Coral Cay and the resort became a way to explore how the places we love can hold pieces of who we are," Henson said. "I wanted Kendra's journey to feel magical, but also deeply human, a story about family, courage and the truths that shape what comes next."

The novel draws inspiration from the landscape, culture and atmosphere of the Bahamas, using the mystery of a ruined resort as the foundation for a story that spans generations. Blending island adventure, mystery, romance and historical fiction, "A Touch of Truth" explores themes of family, faith, identity, courage and renewal.

As the first installment in the HAVEN trilogy, the book introduces readers to a world where legend and truth are intertwined, the past is never entirely out of reach, and one woman's search for understanding leads to discoveries that could change everything.

"With this first book, my hope is that readers will feel transported to the island, to the resort and into the lives of the characters," Henson said. "This is the beginning of a much larger story, and I'm excited to share where the 'HAVEN' trilogy goes next."

"A Touch of Truth: HAVEN: Book 1"

By Kristin Mers Henson

ISBN: 9798823065429 (softcover); 9798823065436 (hardcover); 9798823065405 (electronic)

Available at AuthorHouse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Kristin Mers Henson is originally from Arizona and now lives between Bald Head Island, North Carolina, and Long Island, Bahamas, with her husband, Steve, and their dog. She is an Air Force veteran, a former English teacher and a proud mother of two grown children. "A Touch of Truth" is her first book, and she looks forward to releasing the rest of the HAVEN trilogy.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ashley Fletcher

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SOURCE AuthorHouse