Kroger and Home Chef to Join Forces to Revolutionize Mealtime

"Customers want convenience, simplicity and a personalized food experience. Bringing Home Chef's innovative and exciting products and services to Kroger's customers will help make meal planning even easier and mealtime more delicious," said Yael Cosset, Kroger's chief digital officer. "This merger will introduce Kroger's 60 million shoppers to Home Chef, enhance our ship-to-home and subscription capabilities, and contribute to Restock Kroger."

"We've long believed that the future of our industry is omni-channel and bigger than just meal kits sold online. We want to be where our customers are and want to help make cooking at home easier, more accessible and even more enjoyable," said Pat Vihtelic, Home Chef's founder and CEO. "We're thrilled that we will be part of the Kroger family and plan to maintain our relentless focus on innovation that meets customers' evolving food needs. Kroger's expansive retail footprint will allow us to serve millions of more customers across the country with simple, convenient and enjoyable meal solutions."

Home Chef features delicious and approachable meals that fit every taste preference and easy-to-follow recipes for every experience level. They currently lead the industry with the most variety among the leading meal kit companies and have gone beyond the one-size-fits-all model to bring new innovations like 5 Minute Lunches, Flexible Serving options, and new, easy-to-prepare meals that require minimal prep. Home Chef's offerings complement Kroger's Prep+Pared offering that is currently available in more than 525 stores.

Home Chef employs approximately 1,000 employees, is headquartered in downtown Chicago, and operates three distribution centers in Chicago, Atlanta and San Bernardino. Home Chef's distribution centers reach 98% of all continental U.S. households within a two-day delivery window.

"As one of the fastest growing meal kit companies in the country, Home Chef is poised for even more explosive growth," said Mr. Cosset. "We admire their focus on the customer, culture of collaboration, dynamic experimentation, and demonstrated financial success. Home Chef's combination of culinary expertise and a customer data driven decision-making process is right in line with Kroger's vision to serve America through food inspiration and uplift by providing meal solutions for every lifestyle."

After the deal closes, Home Chef will operate as a subsidiary of The Kroger Co., maintain its e-commerce business on homechef.com, and assume responsibility for Kroger's meal solutions portfolio. The company will continue to operate its offices and facilities.

Following closing, Kroger will make Home Chef meal kits available to Kroger shoppers, both in stores and online.

Kroger expects the transaction to have no effect on 2018 earnings, and to be slightly accretive in 2019.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter, following the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP is acting as legal advisor to Kroger and Sidley Austin LLP is acting as legal advisor to Home Chef.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are nearly half a million associates who serve nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About Home Chef

Home Chef is one of the largest meal kit delivery companies in the U.S., with over 3 million meals delivered each month. Founded in 2013, Home Chef offers fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and easy to follow recipes delivered weekly and is designed for anyone to be able to cook and everyone to enjoy. The Chicago-based company delivers nationwide from its distribution centers in the Chicago, Atlanta, and Los Angeles areas. Home Chef was recently honored by Entrepreneur Magazine as part of the 2018 list of the Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America. Find out more and get cooking at www.homechef.com. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for live updates and delicious inspiration.

Forward-Looking Statements

