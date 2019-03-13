Kroger and Nuro Launch Autonomous Delivery Service in Houston

Since August 2018, Kroger and Nuro have operated a popular, first-of-its-kind self-driving grocery delivery service in Scottsdale, AZ, servicing a single zip code with an autonomous vehicle fleet. In late 2018, the partnership expanded to include Nuro's custom vehicle, R1, marking the nation's first fully unmanned delivery service available to the general public. The pilot proved the companies' combined technology and digital expertise can transform the grocery delivery experience. Together through the pilot, Kroger and Nuro have successfully and safely completed thousands of deliveries to customers in Scottsdale. With the upcoming launch, Kroger and Nuro will transfer the autonomous grocery delivery program to Houston for the next phase of the pilot.

"We've seen first-hand in Arizona how enthusiastic customers are about getting their Kroger groceries delivered by a Nuro self-driving vehicle," said Nuro co-founder, Dave Ferguson. "Texas has been a leader in encouraging self-driving innovation, and we're excited to help deliver that future for Houston — a dynamic, diverse, and welcoming metropolitan city that we're excited to soon explore and serve with this autonomous delivery service."

"Our Arizona pilot program confirmed the flexibility and benefits provided by autonomous vehicles and how much customers are open to more innovative solutions," said Yael Cosset, Kroger's chief digital officer. "It's always been our shared vision to scale this initiative to new markets, using world-changing technology to enable a new type of delivery service for our customers. We operate 102 stores in Houston—an energetic market that embraces digital and technology advancement. The launch is one more way we are committed to sustainably providing our customers with anything, anytime, and anywhere, the way they want it."

Autonomous Delivery Service Details:

Where : Two Houston Kroger stores

: Two Houston Kroger stores Store One: 10306 South Post Oak Road, Houston, TX , servicing 77401 and 77096

, servicing 77401 and 77096

Store Two: 5150 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX , servicing 77005 and 77025

, servicing 77005 and 77025

Customers across Greater Houston will continue to have access to the grocery delivery service currently offered by Kroger.

will continue to have access to the grocery delivery service currently offered by Kroger. When : Customers can place orders for delivery 7 days a week. The service will begin in both stores this spring.

: Customers can place orders for delivery 7 days a week. The service will begin in both stores this spring. How : Customers shop via Kroger.com or the Kroger app and place orders based on slot availability.

: Customers shop via Kroger.com or the Kroger app and place orders based on slot availability. What : Grocery orders can be scheduled for same-day or next-day delivery by Nuro's fleet of self-driving vehicles, beginning this spring with Nuro's self-driving Toyota Prius vehicles.

: Grocery orders can be scheduled for same-day or next-day delivery by Nuro's fleet of self-driving vehicles, beginning this spring with Nuro's self-driving Toyota Prius vehicles. Price: $5.95 flat fee; no minimum order.

Like Scottsdale, Kroger and Nuro will begin the service with Nuro's self-driving Toyota Prius fleet and will introduce the next generation of the custom driverless vehicle later this year.

Scottsdale customers will continue to have access to delivery through Kroger's established service available through frysfood.com.

For photography and video of Nuro's fleet, click here.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are nearly half a million associates who serve over nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,779 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About Nuro

Nuro combines software and hardware expertise to design and build products that accelerate the benefits of robotics for everyday life. Nuro's first product is a self-driving service for local goods transportation. The company is led by world-renowned experts in robotics, artificial intelligence and computer vision. Privately held, Nuro powers partnerships with local businesses seeking new ways to cost effectively transport goods and create new experiences for their customers. For more information, visit www.nuro.ai. Follow Nuro on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

Related Links

http://www.kroger.com

