Kroger Celebrates Dad with Father's Day Gift Guide

Retailer shares five ways to spoil dad on Father's Day

CINCINNATI, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is celebrating dads with a Father's Day gift guide boasting thoughtful and convenient gifts to mark the occasion. From an extra special ultimate grilling bundle to an outdoor adventure kit, there is something for every dad to enjoy on his special day.

"Father's Day is a time to honor dad for his unconditional love, support and the best dad jokes," said Carlo Baldan, Kroger's group vice president of Center Store Merchandising. "We know Father's Day isn't about the gifts but the perfect occasion to show dad some love with a heartfelt gesture. Using our gift guide, spend less time shopping and more time with dear old dad—which is the gift he really wants."

Celebrate Father's Day with Kroger's gift guide lovingly created just for dad:

For dads who like to do their own shopping, select from hundreds of gift card options and earn 4X Fuel Points from June 5-June 18 with a digital coupon. No matter the gift, be sure to complete the celebration with a Father's Day greeting card expressing a heartfelt message and save.

May 20-June 16 : Buy any two greeting cards and save $2 with a digital coupon.

: Buy any two greeting cards and save with a digital coupon. June 14-June 28 : Get 4X Fuel Points on greeting card purchases.

Find even more Father's Day inspiration at Kroger's blog, The Fresh Lane brimming with grill out recipes and ideas, side dishes and even a meat calculator.

For additional Father's Day gifts and every day savings, visit Kroger.com or the Kroger app, with more than $600 in savings available weekly in digital coupons. From ingredients and recipes to savings and rewards, customers are a swipe away from inspiration to reality.

Customers can shop these items and more in-store or through Kroger Pickup and Delivery, offering the same products at the same low prices no matter how they shop. Save even more with Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99.

Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® eligible cardmembers may now redeem a free one-year, next-day Boost membership or cardholders who are current annual Boost members may receive a free one-year extension of their next-day Boost membership. To learn more and redeem this Kroger Rewards World Elite Mastercard® cardmember offer visit the Boost Membership Benefits page.

*The creditor and issuer of the Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® is U.S. Bank National Association, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.