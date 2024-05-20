Kroger Celebrates Memorial Day with Backyard Grilling Bundle for as Little as $4 per Person

Retailer expresses gratitude on Memorial Day

CINCINNATI, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today shared it is celebrating Memorial Day with Locked-in-Low prices on grilling essentials as families gather in a day of remembrance. For as little as $4 per person, the barbeque bundle includes all the staples to commemorate the holiday.

"At Kroger, we are exceedingly grateful for the sacrifice, devotion and bravery of our armed forces who unselfishly gave their lives for the fundamental promise of American freedom," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO. "As our nation gathers to honor our fallen heroes, we stand in tribute to those men and women and salute active-duty military personnel home and away for their unrelenting courage and patriotism."

A longtime supporter of service members and military families, Kroger is committed to providing opportunities that support veterans' unique needs. In the last ten years, Kroger has hired more than 50,000 veterans in stores, technology, logistics and more. The retailer is proud to be the largest cumulative donor to the United Service Organizations (USO) in the organization's 82-year history.

Customers can shop even more Locked-In-Low prices, fresh products and everyday savings, at Kroger.com or the Kroger app, offering more than $600 in savings available weekly in digital coupons. With more than 30,000 mouthwatering possibilities, customers are a swipe away from inspiration to reality. Kroger is worth it every time.

For additional budget-friendly inspiration like burger bar basics, BBQ side dishes, wallet-friendly party inspiration and meal planning visit Kroger's blog The Fresh Lane.

Shop these items and more in-store or through Kroger Pickup and Delivery, offering the same products at the same low prices no matter how they shop. Save even more with Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99.

Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® eligible cardmembers may now redeem a free one-year, next-day Boost membership or cardholders who are current annual Boost members may receive a free one-year extension of their next-day Boost membership. To learn more and redeem this Kroger Rewards World Elite Mastercard® cardmember offer visit the Boost Membership Benefits page.

