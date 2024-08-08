Kroger Celebrates Vitacost.com Milestones with Savings All Year

E-commerce health and wellness retailer marks 30-year anniversary; 10-year anniversary with Kroger

CINCINNATI, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today shared Vitacost.com, the leading online destination for health and wellness products, is honoring company milestones with customer savings all year-long. Vitacost is celebrating its 30-year anniversary in the health and wellness business and 10 years since joining the Kroger Family of Companies.

"Since the inception of Vitacost.com in 1994, we have remained dedicated to empowering individuals to lead healthier lives by offering affordable, convenient access to a wide range of high-quality supplements, specialty foods, eco-conscious brands and non-toxic home essentials," said Guy Burgstahler, Vitacost president. "We're excited to celebrate these milestones with our customers and provide extra savings on top of already great prices for nearly 40,000 health and wellness products."

Customers can take advantage of Vitacost savings all year-long with exclusive discounts and promotions*, including:

30 Thursdays : Customers can enjoy a 30% discount on select up-and-coming wellness brands on Thursdays throughout the year. Stay informed on the latest offerings by subscribing to email or SMS messages.

: Customers can enjoy a 30% discount on select up-and-coming wellness brands on Thursdays throughout the year. Stay informed on the latest offerings by subscribing to email or SMS messages. $30K Giveaway Sweepstakes : Vitacost will award three winners each with a grand prize of $10,000 cash. To enter, participants can visit vitacost.com/sweepstakes and follow the instructions provided.

: Vitacost will award three winners each with a grand prize of cash. To enter, participants can visit vitacost.com/sweepstakes and follow the instructions provided. 20% Off: New customers can subscribe to email alerts and receive 20% off their first order.

"For three decades Vitacost.com has been ensuring the highest quality wellness essentials are affordable for all, and we are proud to have spent 10 of those years together," said Mike Murphy, group vice president, e-commerce and merchandising analytics & execution at Kroger. "Since joining the Kroger family in 2014, Vitacost has provided another option for our customers to shop for products tailored to their lifestyle in a convenient and affordable way."

Vitacost offers a variety of high-quality supplements, specialty foods, eco-conscious brands and non-toxic home essentials for every customer and every category:

Shop these items and read more about Vitacost's history by visiting vitacost.com/anniversary.

*Exclusions may apply. See site for full promotional details.

About Vitacost.com

Vitacost.com, Inc. is an online retailer of health and wellness products, providing an award-winning experience to customers through its website, www.vitacost.com. Vitacost.com features affordable pricing and speedy delivery on nearly 40,000 items, including dietary supplements (vitamins, minerals and herbs), hard-to-find specialty foods, organic body and personal care products, pet essentials and sports nutrition products. In addition, Vitacost.com strives to motivate, educate and inspire healthier living for customers by creating and curating thousands of helpful tips, expert articles and recipes woven throughout the shopping experience. Vitacost.com is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co.

