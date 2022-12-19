Kroger Dishes on Ways to Save During the Holidays

Grocer shares "home for the holidays" meal ideas for as little as $10

CINCINNATI, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America's grocer, today shared how it is helping shoppers save as they prepare for the holidays, including affordable meal ideas while families enjoy time together.

For families looking for easy, affordable meals during winter break, Kroger is suggesting options to feed a family of four at an average cost of approximately $10 per meal, including favorites such as:

A traditional breakfast, including a dozen Kroger eggs, Kroger sausage patties, fresh fruit and toast.

Grilled cheese, the perfect lunch prepared with Kroger American cheese slices, tomato soup and a side of fresh baby carrots.

cheese slices, tomato soup and a side of fresh baby carrots. Spaghetti and meatballs, featuring Private Selection spaghetti noodles, Prego pasta sauce and Kroger meatballs alongside a fresh Kroger Caesar chopped salad kit.

chopped salad kit. Chicken and veggies, a quick and easy meal serving Home Chef's rotisserie chicken, russet potatoes and your family's favorite Kroger frozen veggies.

Pizza night with Home Chef's Ready to Heat pizza served alongside a fresh Kroger Mediterranean-style chopped salad kit.

"Whether you are shopping in-store, Kroger Delivery or Pickup, we make it easy to save this holiday season and every day," said, Matt Meyer, vice president of pricing and promotion. "From entertaining and preparing your holiday meal to cooking for kids at home for the holidays, we have customers covered with hundreds of ways to save on the products that mean the most to them. This month alone, we will offer more than $360 million in savings, ensuring our customers have all the fresh and festive food they need to make their holidays memorable."

The grocer's holiday savings event, running from December 11-24, is poised to help customers create unforgettable memories with family and friends with offers on the products they need most this season. For customers' entertaining and snacking needs, savings are available on items such as cheese, packaged meat, crackers and potato chips. Bakers should be on the lookout for offers to save on supplies like sugar, eggs, cooking sprays and baking mixes.

Holiday travelers can look forward to expanded savings on fuel this season. As shoppers stock up on gift cards for no-hassle gift giving, they will receive 2X Fuel Points on gift card purchases. Starting November 18, loyalty program members earned 4X Fuel Points on Fridays to save at the pump on items across the store with a digital coupon (limited time). Boost members will get 5X Fuel Points on Fridays with a digital coupon (limited time).

Customer's looking for even more savings and convenience, who have not yet joined Boost by Kroger Plus, can now try Boost with a free 30-day no-risk trial—a great way to maximize convenience and savings this holiday season. Boost members receive 2X fuel points for every dollar spent as well as exclusive savings on Our Brands, including Murray's Cheese, Vitacost, Home Chef™, Simple Truth™ and Private Selection™. New this month, eligible customers can enjoy the convenience of delivery for less through a monthly Boost subscription starting as low as $7.99 a month. Kroger estimates the membership can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery.

The grocer also streamlines savings for online shoppers. Customers shopping or creating grocery lists online can view savings and clip coupons directly on participating products, whether shopping on the homepage, a featured shop or searching for items. At checkout on Kroger.com or the Kroger app, shoppers are notified if there are available coupons for items in their cart.

About Kroger

