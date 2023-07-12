Kroger Earns Top Score on Disability:IN's 2023 Disability Equality Index

News provided by

The Kroger Co.

12 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

Awarded maximum score of 100 and named a best place to work for disability inclusion

CINCINNATI, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced it received a top score on the Disability Equality Index® (DEI), making the company a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" for the fourth year in a row.

"Kroger is honored to earn this recognition for the fourth consecutive year. It serves as a testament to the company's commitment to being an employer of choice for individuals from all backgrounds and abilities," said Reshamar Short, Kroger's senior director, diversity and inclusion. "As an equal opportunity employer, grocery provider and community partner, we are driven to bring all people from all walks of life together, representing Our Purpose to Feed the Human Spirit, starting with our associates."

The DEI survey measures key performance indicators across culture, leadership, accessibility, employment practices, community engagement, support services and supplier diversity. Participating companies self-reported their disability policies and practices and were scored on a scale from zero to 100.

"I began losing my vision when I was about 12 years old," said Sam Stoner Kroger Technology and Digital Associate and Co-Chair of the Our Abilities Associate Resource Group. "When I first started with Kroger there was a lot of fear, and I really didn't want anyone to know about my disability before they knew me. When I told people I had a visual impairment, I was met with nothing but kindness."

The DEI is a joint initiative of Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and is acknowledged as the most comprehensive disability inclusion assessment tool. It is designed to help companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality.

About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

Also from this source

Kroger Wellness Festival Returns September 22 & 23 in Cincinnati

Home Chef® Celebrates 10th Birthday

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.