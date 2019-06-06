Kroger First Quarter Conference Call With Investors

CINCINNATI, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced today it will host its first quarter 2019 earnings conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Kroger's management team will comment on financial and operational results for the first quarter 2019.

The presentation will broadcast online at ir.kroger.com. Click on "Quarterly Results" to access the event. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at approximately 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are nearly half a million associates who serve nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

