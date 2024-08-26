Kroger Health Encourages Community Well-Being by Offering Flu, COVID and RSV Vaccines During Peak Season and Beyond

CINCINNATI, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), is reminding customers about the importance of helping to safeguard the health of our communities by receiving a flu, COVID-19 or RSV vaccine, available at all Kroger Family of Pharmacies and The Little Clinic locations.

"Vaccines are a critical tool that can help prevent the spread of diseases, maintain public health, and are one of our best defenses against these diseases," said Colleen Lindholz, president, Kroger Health. "At Kroger Health, we are committed to making these vaccines conveniently available and accessible to our customers."

Influenza, more commonly known as the flu, is a highly contagious respiratory virus that infects the nose, throat and lungs and could lead to serious illness, hospitalization or even death. According to the CDC, everyone ages six-months and older should get an updated flu vaccine. Additionally, the CDC also recommends everyone six-months and older get the updated COVID-19 vaccine this fall to help prevent severe illness, hospitalization and possibly death. The updated vaccine, no longer a booster, is recommended as a new formulation of the vaccine and is developed every year to match circulating COVID variants, similar to how the flu vaccine is reformulated annually.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Although most people recover in a week or two, infants and older adults are more likely to develop serious RSV and need hospitalization. An RSV vaccine, which is recommended for people 75 and older or those ages 60 to 74 with chronic illnesses, can help provide extra protection from a severe RSV infection. This is not an annual vaccine; adults only need to get it once.

"These illnesses can result in poor health, missed work, extra medical bills or even prevent an adult from being able to care for their family," said Dr. Marc Watkins, chief medical officer, Kroger Health. "We understand that people lead busy lives. That's why we've made it as easy as possible to get vaccinated at our stores. Customers can get their groceries and their vaccine(s) in one trip, saving them time and helping them be protected."

High-dose flu vaccines, which can provide extra protection for senior citizens, regular-dose flu vaccines, as well as the most current RSV and updated COVID-19 vaccines are available at Kroger Family of Pharmacies and The Little Clinic locations at no charge to most patients with their insurance. Customers may walk-in to receive their vaccines or make an appointment.

To learn more about flu, COVID-19, RSV and other routine vaccinations, or to make an appointment, please visit: www.kroger.com/health, or visit your local pharmacy or The Little Clinic location today.

