Kroger Honors and Commits to Hiring Veterans and their Families

News provided by

The Kroger Co.

02 Nov, 2023, 09:45 ET

Retailer hosts Veteran Career Expo Event and offers military discount for Veterans Day

CINCINNATI, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced it will host a veteran and military family virtual career expo on Thursday, November 9 from 2-5 p.m. ET.

Continue Reading
Veterans enjoy 10% off on November 11th at Kroger Family of Stores.
Veterans enjoy 10% off on November 11th at Kroger Family of Stores.

"Service members and veterans have made great sacrifices to guarantee the freedoms that America enjoys. Kroger is proud to honor our heroes by offering a meaningful career for those who have served, including military service members and their families," said Tim Massa, senior vice president and chief people officer at Kroger. "By embracing veterans experiences and skills, we are building a stronger workforce and stronger communities."

The Veteran Career Expo will provide an opportunity for veterans and their families to learn more about career opportunities with the Kroger Family of Companies and participate in one-on-one conversations about their passion and interest to help them match to career paths and opportunities. The virtual event will also spotlight Kroger veteran leaders to provide insight on the veteran experience within the organization. Candidates may register for the career expo here.

Kroger is committed to providing opportunities that support the unique needs of our veterans, transitioning service members and their families. In the last 10 years, Kroger hired more than 50,000 veterans in-stores, technology, logistics and more.

"As a former Kroger store leader and Top Women in Grocery honoree, I'm proud to refer friends and fellow veterans to explore the myriad of opportunities with an organization who respects and honors the many sacrifices endured by military veterans," said Cora R. Mauzy, a member of the Veteran's ARG and operational project leader. "You can be confident that your leadership and communication skills will be maximized and recognized on various levels and platforms."

Kroger will also honor active and former military members and their dependents with a 10 percent discount in stores nationwide on Veterans Day. On Saturday, November 11, all service members, veterans and their dependents with a valid military ID are eligible for the promotion. Kroger veteran associates can take advantage of the savings on top of their 10 percent Our Brands discount, saving 20 percent on Veterans Day. *

A longtime supporter of service members and military families, Kroger contributed more than $41 million to the United Service Organizations (USO), recognized as the largest cumulative donor in the organization's 82-year history. Kroger continues to support veteran associates through the Veterans Associate Resource Group (ARG), which unites Kroger veterans and veteran supporters with the common purpose of highlighting the talents and strengths of associates with military experience through education, mentoring and networking while supporting veterans in need within local communities.

In 2023, Kroger committed a more than $770 million incremental investment in its associates, building on the $1.9 billion in incremental investments in wages and comprehensive benefits the company has made since 2018, which has raised the average hourly rate to $18 or $23.50 per hour with comprehensive benefits.

The Kroger Co. offers resources, benefits and training to support and develop associates, including:

  • Wages & Benefits: Provides comprehensive compensation packages, including competitive salaries and wages, healthcare and retirement
  • Continued Education & Tuition Reimbursement: Offers up to $21,000 for both part-time and full-time associates to pursue educational opportunities. Since its inception, this program has contributed more than $38.8 million to empower more than 15,000 associates to further their education, with 87% of the recipients being store associates
  • Training & Development: Provides on-demand, role-specific training and resources through internal channels and modern learning platforms, as well as leadership, career advancement and diversity, equity and inclusion training
  • Health & Wellness: Supports associates' safety, health and well-being through resources like The Well-Being Assistant powered by Magellan Health, that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and offers free counseling sessions and BetterHelp virtual counseling
  • Financial Coaching: Provides free financial counseling through the Goldman Sachs Ayco tool, giving associates access to coaches as well as online tools and resources to create a savings plan, learn how to avoid common financial pitfalls and explore opportunities to maximize all available company benefits
  • Perks & Discounts: Provides flexible scheduling, discounts on groceries, electronics, streaming services, travel and more

To learn more about pursuing a career at The Kroger Co. or apply for an open role visit: thekrogerco.com/careers.

*Excludes alcohol, tobacco products, fuel, money orders, taxes, postage stamps, Gift Cards/Certificates, lottery, promotional tickets, CRV, prescriptions and guest or customer services/fees. Must use Rewards Card or Shopper's Card to earn reward. Fred Meyer discount includes 10% off on Our Brands including Fred Meyer, Kroger, Simple Truth and more. Learn more about Fred Meyer military discount here.

About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

Also from this source

Kroger Expands Fresh Food Access with EBT Payment Acceptance for SNAP Online Grocery Orders Nationwide

Kroger Expands Fresh Food Access with EBT Payment Acceptance for SNAP Online Grocery Orders Nationwide

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced it now accepts EBT payment for digital Pickup and Delivery orders across Kroger Family of Stores, expanding ...
Kroger's Halloween Store is the One-Stop Shop for a Frighteningly Fresh Holiday

Kroger's Halloween Store is the One-Stop Shop for a Frighteningly Fresh Holiday

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today shared Halloween deals and scary season inspiration sure to haunt customers all month long. From variety candy bags...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Supermarkets

Image1

Retail

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Veterans

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.