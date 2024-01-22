Kroger Innovates to Make Customers' Favorite Our Brands Products Even Better

The Kroger Co.

22 Jan, 2024, 11:30 ET

Retailer puts a fresh new spin on beloved deli and bakery items

CINCINNATI, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today shared it is reformulating beloved deli and bakery items making customer favorites even better, including products such as Home Chef fried chicken and Private Selection cinnamon rolls and crumb cake.

"From flavor profile to freshness and packaging, we have studied some of our most beloved Our Brands deli and bakery products to make these customer favorites even more fresh and delicious," said Dan De La Rosa, Kroger' group vice president of Fresh Merchandising. "Our Brands fresh and prepared products have long been basket staples for customers because they are high-quality, affordable items that can be the center piece of a meal or the perfect side or finish to a weeknight dinner, family breakfast or gameday spread. We know how important these products are to our customers and we are committed to constantly improving to ensure these deli and bakery favorites are the best they can be."

Reformulated products to try include:

  • Home Chef Fried Chicken: Delicious premium chicken now double-breaded and hand-dipped with a great signature flavor boasting 18 different spices and a tremendous crunch along with new packaging to prolong crispiness.
  • Private Selection Signature Buttercream Cakes: Now with new real buttercream, these double layer cakes offer superior quality making for a decadent dessert. Available in double chocolate or vanilla with white cake (also available in a quarter sheet).
  • Private Selection Cinnamon Rolls: Just like homemade, baked fresh in store with real butter topped with vanilla or cream cheese icing.
  • Private Selection Cinnamon Crumb Cake: Even more scrumptious than before, now featuring new layers of cinnamon streusel and always scratch made.
  • Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies: Freshly baked in store with a classic homemade recipe, cookies have a delectable soft texture and a satisfying light crisp. Now available in packs of 12 or 30-count party packs.
  • New! Private Selection French Baguette: All natural, high-quality artisan bread baked fresh daily in store with no preservatives or chemicals at only $1.49 per loaf.
  • Coming Soon! Reformulated Private Selection Croissants: Delicious all butter croissants with more flakey layers, freshly baked in store.

Customers can shop these fresh items in the deli and bakery section of Kroger Family of Stores. To save more each week, shop directly from Kroger's digital ad with new deals every Wednesday and at Kroger.com or the Kroger app with more than $500 in savings available every week in digital coupons.

Save even more with Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99

Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® eligible cardmembers may now redeem a free one-year, next-day Boost membership or cardholders who are current annual Boost members may receive a free one-year extension of their next-day Boost membership. To learn more and redeem this Kroger Rewards World Elite Mastercard® cardmember offer visit here.

*The creditor and issuer of the Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® is U.S. Bank National Association, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated.

About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

