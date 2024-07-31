Kroger Introduces Field & Vine™ Brand Featuring Local Farmers

Brand provides enhanced fresh experience, offering high-quality berries during peak U.S. growing seasons

CINCINNATI, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today shared it is expanding its Our Brands portfolio with the addition of Field & Vine™, a fresh produce line grown by U.S. farmers in California, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon and Washington. The brand currently includes blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and strawberries.

Field & Vine™ is a fresh produce line grown by U.S. farmers in California, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon and Washington. The brand currently includes blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and strawberries. Through local sourcing, Kroger decreases transit time delivering enhanced freshness and quality.

"Field & Vine™ features berries grown in the fields of American farmers that are picked, packed and delivered in stores during peak seasonality," said Dan De La Rosa, Kroger's group vice president of Fresh Merchandising. "Harvesting at just the right time during the U.S. growing season allows us to provide our customers with an enhanced fresh experience, offering the highest-quality, best-tasting berries possible. We are thrilled to launch Field & Vine™ in collaboration with local farmers who enable Kroger to feed families across America every day."

"Working with Kroger has been great for getting our Georgia blackberries to customers when they are at the very best of the season," said Matthew Giddings chief operating officer of Always Fresh Family Farms. "By identifying where our berries are grown—right here in the U.S.A—customers can feel good about supporting their local growers and they are getting fresh and in season fruits, harvested at a time when fully ripe and ready to eat."

Grown exclusively in the U.S.A, Field & Vine™ is a limited-time, annual best of season experience, promising optimal freshness. Through local sourcing, Kroger decreases transit time delivering enhanced freshness and quality.

"Adding Field & Vine™ to the Our Brands portfolio brings together Kroger's expertise in fresh with our commitment to deliver customers the products they want, backed by our fresh guarantee," said Juan De Paoli, Kroger's vice president of Our Brands.

To learn more about Kroger's Our Brands, visit here.

For even more fresh products and everyday savings, visit Kroger.com or the Kroger app, offering more than $600 in savings available weekly in digital coupons. With more than 30,000 mouthwatering possibilities, customers are a swipe away from inspiration to reality. Kroger is worth it every time.

Customers can shop Field & Vine™ berries and more in-store or through Kroger Pickup and Delivery, offering the same products at the same low prices no matter how they shop. Save even more with Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99.

Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® eligible cardmembers may now redeem a free one-year, next-day Boost membership or cardholders who are current annual Boost members may receive a free one-year extension of their next-day Boost membership. To learn more and redeem this Kroger Rewards World Elite Mastercard® cardmember offer visit the Boost Membership Benefits page.

*The creditor and issuer of the Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® is U.S. Bank National Association, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly 420,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

Media assets available for download here.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.