Kroger is Hopping into Easter and Spring with Savings Across the Store

From basket fillers to Easter staples, customers find value in every aisle

CINCINNATI, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced its celebrating Easter and the return of Spring with savings across the store, including Easter meal staples, brunch favorites, basket fillers and candy for every bunny.

"Our customers are savvy shoppers, and they know a good deal when they see one, no hunt required," said Carlo Baldan, Group Vice President of Fresh Merchandising at Kroger. "This spring and Easter holiday, we're focused on making sure our shelves are stocked with great products at low prices to ensure families can enjoy the season together."

Easter Meal Staples

For the traditional Easter meal, Kroger has everything needed for the table spread. Additionally, even more customers are turning to hosting Easter brunch as a new tradition. No matter what the spread looks like, Kroger has everything needed for the table this holiday. Check out these meal must-haves:

Pick up a fresh, quality ham for as little as 85 cents a pound or other holiday centerpieces at a great price, perfect for brunch or dinner.

Round out the table with the classic sides from fresh spring vegetables like asparagus for $1.99 per pound, King's Hawaiian Rolls for $3.99 and more pantry staples.

Satisfy every sweet tooth with seasonal desserts inclugind Private Selection Four Layer Carrot Cake or Private Selection Triple Cherry Pie, baked goods and other pastries and treats from the bakery.

Keep guests refreshed with mimosa-ready juices like Simply Orange Juice for $2.99, sparkling beverages and morning drink favorites.

Grab everything you need to host with ease, from serving essentials to Bloom Haus floral arrangements for the table.

Build a Better Basket for Less

Easter bunnies looking to stock their baskets can find all the essentials at Kroger, including basket basics, gift cards and more. Check out these Easter must-haves:

Save 50% on holiday home, Easter baskets, fill, eggs and grass

Stock up on exclusive Easter candies and classics—including the Kroger exclusive Peeps® Chili Lime Mango Marshmallows.

Decorate eggs with PAAS decorating kits.

Gear up for a family egg hunt with buckets and plastic eggs filled with goodies.

Build special Easter baskets with the perfect gifts for kids of all ages—toddlers and preschoolers, kids and preteens and teenagers.

Find a gift for every bunny with hundreds of gift card options and earn 4X fuel points now through April 7.

Do not miss out on other spring savings with Kroger's hot features, BOGOs and weekly digital deals, including*:

April 3–5 customers can earn 4X Fuel Points on groceries and eligible purchases with a digital

Mix and match deals on Coca-Cola, Pepsi or 7UP and Doritos Chips

Buy 1, get 1 free Entenmann's Little Bites, Donuts or Cakes

Spring refresh! Save an extra $5 when you spend $15 on participating makeup, beauty or personal care items

Fresh staples such as Driscoll's strawberries for $1.99, sumo mandarins 2 for $5 and a large pineapple for 99 cents

DiGiorno Pizza 2 for $11

At Kroger, customers do not have to choose between a good meal and a good deal. That means customers can get the products they need, want and love for their families with clear savings right at the shelf. With Kroger's Fresh & Quality Guarantees, customers never have to compromise high-quality for low prices.

No matter how you shop, Kroger makes it easy. Customers can get these deals and more in store or Kroger.com, offering the same fresh items at the same low prices for pickup at a convenient store location or delivery in as little as 30 minutes. For even more convenience, Kroger's full product assortment is available on demand at DoorDash and Uber Eats marketplaces, shopped from your local store and delivered directly to your door.

*Prices valid beginning April 1. Prices and products may vary by geography.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies more than 400,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through an e-Commerce experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.