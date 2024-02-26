Kroger Issues Statement on FTC Decision to Block Proposed Merger with Albertsons Companies

CINCINNATI, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today issued the following statement:

Contrary to the FTC's statements, blocking Kroger's merger with Albertsons Companies will actually harm the very people the FTC purports to serve: America's consumers and workers.

Kroger's business model is to take costs out of the business and invest in lowering prices for customers. Kroger has reduced prices every year since 2003, resulting in $5 billion invested to lower prices and a 5% reduction in gross margin over this period. This business model is immediately applied to merger companies. Kroger has a proven track record of lowering prices so more customers benefit from fresh, affordable food, and our proposed merger with Albertsons will mean even lower prices and more choices for America's consumers.

The FTC's decision makes it more likely that America's consumers will see higher food prices and fewer grocery stores at a time when communities across the country are already facing high inflation and food deserts. In fact, this decision only strengthens larger, non-unionized retailers like Walmart, Costco and Amazon by allowing them to further increase their overwhelming and growing dominance of the grocery industry.

The proposed merger with Albertsons Cos. will produce meaningful and measurable benefits for customers, associates and communities across the country. The combined company committed that no stores, distribution centers or manufacturing facilities will close as a result of the merger, including those divested to C&S Wholesale Grocers.

Customers will benefit from lower prices and more choices following the merger close. The company committed to investing $500 million to begin lowering prices day one post-close, and an additional $1.3 billion to improve Albertsons Cos.' stores.

This commitment builds on Kroger's long track record of reducing prices every year, with $5 billion invested to lower prices since 2003. Kroger's work to deliver better value to customers over the last 20 years has reduced its gross margins by 5%. In the same timeframe, competitors like Amazon, Ahold Delhaize, Walmart and Dollar General have increased their gross margins by 22%, 4%, 1% and 2%, respectively. Kroger's track record includes the years following past mergers, as it invested more than $125 million to lower prices following its merger with Harris Teeter and more than $100 million to lower prices after it merged with Roundy's. Additionally, Kroger invested $2.5 million and $2.4 million in capital per Harris Teeter and Roundy's store, respectively, to enhance the customer experience in the three years following each merger.

Customers will also have access to more favorite items from their own communities, as the company committed to increasing the number of local products in its stores by 10 percent post-close. As large retailers continue to squeeze suppliers and raise prices, this merger creates more opportunities for families to access the fresh, affordable foods they love.

As a combined company, Kroger committed to investing $1 billion to raise wages and comprehensive benefits. This builds on the incremental $1.9 billion Kroger invested to improve wages and comprehensive benefits since 2018. To provide the best holistic support for each associate, the company will also extend continuing education and financial literacy benefits to all associates following the merger close. As union membership continues to decline nationwide, especially in the grocery industry, this merger is the best way to secure union jobs. Kroger has added more than 100,000 good-paying union jobs since 2012.

The proposed merger will allow the combined company to invest more deeply to end hunger in communities across America. In 2023, Kroger committed to donating 10 billion meals to families across the U.S. by 2030. Bringing these companies together provides one more step toward achieving communities that are free from hunger and food waste.

The anticipated divestiture plan with C&S builds on the benefits of the merger and fulfills the commitments Kroger set out in its original merger agreement in October 2022. C&S Wholesale Grocers is an industry leader in wholesale grocery supply and supply chain solutions, with a strong track record as a successful grocery retailer. Kroger and Albertsons Cos. took considerable steps to position C&S to continue to successfully operate divested stores as part of its comprehensive plan. This includes providing C&S with strong teams, a cohesive network of stores supported by two regional headquarters, beloved banners and private label brands, and a robust operational infrastructure.

In addition to ensuring no store closures as a result of the merger, the divestiture plan will extend a competitor to new geographies and will maintain all current collective bargaining agreements, which include industry-leading healthcare and pension benefits, bargained-for wages, and ensuring frontline associates remain employed.

The merging parties look forward to litigating this action in court so we can deliver the benefits of this merger to communities across America - lower prices, more choices, and more good-paying union jobs for decades to come.

