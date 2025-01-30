Kroger Kicks off a Big Game Savings Blitz

Tackle gameday shopping for less

CINCINNATI, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is today sharing all of its winning plays for saving on Big Game shopping. From chicken wings, chips and dips to dessert trays, America's grocer is guaranteed to cover the spread on game day.

"At Kroger, we know the best offense is a good defense, so we are setting customers up for success with a savings blitz that will tackle Big Game watch parties everywhere," said Mike Murphy, group vice president of Center Store Merchandising. "With hot savings on soft drinks, salty snacks, appetizers and more, fans won't need to call any audibles on game day."

Look for weekly digital deals and hot offers across the store including these special kickoff savings:

Get game day ready in the deli with all the prepared foods needed to score big at homegates from Home Chef, Bakery Fresh and more:

No game day menu is complete without fresh sides, dips and beverages. Keep sports fans snacking with these favorites:

For fans looking to make their own plays, Kroger's Fresh Lane is here to help tackle the pregame prep with homemade dip recipes, snack boards and better-for-you homegate options.

Shop fresh ingredients and get everyday savings at Kroger.com or the Kroger app, offering more than $600 in savings available weekly in digital coupons. With more than 30,000 mouthwatering possibilities, customers are a swipe away from inspiration to reality. Kroger is worth it every time.

Customers can get these game day favorites and more in-store or through Kroger Pickup and Delivery offering the same fresh products at the same low prices no matter how they shop. Save even more with Boost by Kroger Plus, the membership that can save customers up to $1,100* per year on fuel, exclusive savings, streaming options** and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the

* Savings for Boost $99 membership, based on 2 deliveries per week, $91 weekly grocery spend, 13 gallons per fill-up and Fuel Point redemption twice per month. Along with streaming value of $119 based on $9.99 monthly fee for Disney+ Basic (With Ads) and Hulu (With Ads), and $11.99 monthly fee for ESPN+.

** Eligible subs only. Restrictions Apply. See retailer site for details.

