Kroger Kicks Off Summer with 45,000 Pints of Free Ice Cream

Retailer celebrates the start of summer by giving away 50 pints of Kroger Brand ice cream for every minute of sunlight on the summer solstice, totaling 45,000 pints

CINCINNATI, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is helping customers beat the heat this summer solstice with the sweetest treat – free ice cream. To celebrate the start of summer and the day of the year with the most hours of sunlight – 15 straight hours to be exact, Kroger will give away 50 pints of free Kroger® Brand ice cream per minute. That's 900 minutes of sunlight and 45,000 pints of free ice cream in total.

Fans can visit FreeKrogerIceCream.com to scoop up a free pint of their favorite creamy and delicious Kroger® Brand ice cream using a limited-time, single-use digital coupon, available for download exclusively on Thursday, June 20, 2024, while supplies last. The coupon is redeemable at many Kroger Family of Stores locations.*

"Summer means more time with family, more time by the pool and more time indulging in our favorite treats, and nothing says a perfect summer day like sunshine and Kroger® Brand ice cream," said Juan De Paoli, vice president of Our Brands for Kroger. "With more sunshine to enjoy a sweet treat, we are giving away ice cream for 15 hours straight; that is a whole lot of free ice cream."

Customers can redeem this offer on their favorite pint of Kroger Brand ice cream, including tried and tested fan-beloved flavors for summertime like Kroger® Brand Deluxe Tie Dye Burst , which features swirls of vanilla, cherry and blue moon, and indulgent classic flavors like Mint Chocolate Chip , Vivid Vanilla and Chocolate Chip . With so many options to choose from, Kroger customers get to discover their new go-to summer flavor. For even more essential summer products and everyday savings, visit Kroger.com or the Kroger app, offering more than $600 in savings available weekly in digital coupons.

Customers can shop ice cream and more in-store or through Kroger Pickup and Delivery , offering the same products at the same low prices no matter how they shop. Save even more with Boost by Kroger Plus , the membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year with 2x fuel points, free grocery delivery, and exclusive savings.

*Promotion valid in all U.S. states except CA, CO, ID, LA, MO, MS, ND, NV, TN, VA.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

