Kroger Makes Celebrating Mom even Easier

Retailer shares Mother's Day gift guide to honor mom

CINCINNATI, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today shared it is making Mother's Day celebrations extra special with thoughtful and convenient gift ideas to mark the holiday. From brunch to pampering, make moms feel loved with the retailer's gift guide curated just for them.

"At Kroger, we are so grateful to help our customers honor all the moms who bring us love and joy every day and support and inspiration when we need it the most," said Mike Murphy Kroger's group vice president of e-Commerce, Analytics & Execution for Merchandising. "We know celebrating someone as wonderful as mom is easy but to make Mother's Day less about planning and more about spending time together, we are here with thoughtful ways to make the occasion extra special."

Celebrate Mother's Day with Kroger's gift guide lovingly created just for mom:

For moms who like to do their own shopping, select from hundreds of gift card options and earn 4X fuel points from May 1-May 14. No matter the gift, be sure to complete the celebration with a Mother's Day greeting card expressing a heartfelt message and save.

May 1-May 12 : Buy any two greeting cards and save $2 with a digital coupon.

: Buy any two greeting cards and save with a digital coupon. May 10-May 12 : Spend $10 on greeting cards and get 4X Fuel Points.

Find even more Mother's Day inspiration at Kroger's blog, The Fresh Lane brimming with ideas to, DIY mimosas, easy breakfast casserole recipes and delectable recipes using Private Selection Croissant Loaf including, Avocado and Bacon Toast and Brown Sugar French Toast.

For additional Mother's Day gifts and every day savings, visit Kroger.com or the Kroger app, with more than $600 in savings available weekly in digital coupons. From ingredients and recipes to savings and rewards, customers are a swipe away from inspiration to reality.

Customers can shop these items and more in-store or through Kroger Pickup and Delivery, offering the same products at the same low prices no matter how they shop. Save even more with Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99.

Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® eligible cardmembers may now redeem a free one-year, next-day Boost membership or cardholders who are current annual Boost members may receive a free one-year extension of their next-day Boost membership. To learn more and redeem this Kroger Rewards World Elite Mastercard® cardmember offer visit the Boost Membership Benefits page.

*The creditor and issuer of the Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® is U.S. Bank National Association, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated.

