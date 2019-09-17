Kroger Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Seventh Consecutive Year

The DJSI evaluates the top 20% of the 600 largest North American companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on in-depth analysis of economic, social and environmental performance. Created jointly by S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM, the index serves as a best-in-class benchmark for investors who recognize that sustainable business practices are critical to generating long-term shareholder value.

"Kroger's goal is to make a difference for our communities, our planet and each other by driving sustainability and innovation throughout our business," said Denise Osterhues, Kroger's senior director of corporate affairs. "Inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the seventh consecutive year reaffirms the impact of our ongoing journey to increase responsible sourcing and improve eco-stewardship."

Kroger's strong index performance was driven by the company's progress toward its bold Zero Hunger | Zero Waste plan and 2020 sustainability goals, including:

Fighting Hunger : In 2018, Kroger donated $192 million to end hunger in the communities it serves, up from $181 million in 2017.

: In 2018, Kroger donated to end hunger in the communities it serves, up from in 2017. Zero Waste : Kroger aims to be a zero-waste company—achieving more than 90% diversion from landfills—by 2020. In 2018, Kroger reached a diversion rate of 76% across its operations, up from 72% in 2017.

: Kroger aims to be a zero-waste company—achieving more than 90% diversion from landfills—by 2020. In 2018, Kroger reached a diversion rate of 76% across its operations, up from 72% in 2017. Electricity Savings: Kroger supermarkets saved more than 2 billion kWh, placing the company well ahead of its 40% electricity savings goal by 2020.

Kroger supermarkets saved more than 2 billion kWh, placing the company well ahead of its 40% electricity savings goal by 2020. Packaging and Plastics: Kroger reduced the amount of plastic resin in Our Brands packaging by 9.1 million pounds so far – well on its way to reaching its 10-million-pound goal by 2020.

"We congratulate Kroger for being included in the DJSI North America. The SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment has again raised the bar in identifying those companies best-positioned to address future sustainability challenges and opportunities," said Manjit Jus, Head of ESG Ratings, RobecoSAM. "This year – which marks the 20th anniversary of the DJSI – record corporate interest in the SAM CSA reflects the enduring relevance of the DJSI for measuring and advancing ESG practices."

To learn more about Kroger's sustainability efforts and review the company's 2020 goals progress, please visit http://sustainability.kroger.com.

