Kroger Offering More than $1,200 in Weekly Savings Ahead of the Holidays

CINCINNATI, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America's grocer, today shared all the ways customers can save as they prepare for the holiday season, offering more than $1,200 in savings on everyday items and yuletide essentials across the store.

Visit Kroger.com or the Kroger app where ahead of the holidays, Kroger is offering more than $1,200 per week in digital coupons.

"This holiday season, we want customers to create lasting memories and share their tables with an open heart," said Mike Murphy Kroger's group vice president of e-Commerce, Analytics & Execution for Merchandising. "We hope the additional savings can help customers spend more time with each other and less time worrying about their shopping list. Kroger is Fresh for Everyone."

As customers stock up for the season, spread holiday cheer and prepare for the New Year, Kroger is offering savings on all the essentials to keep celebrations merry and bright, including these great offers:

Now through January 1 : Stock up and save with select 5X digital coupons.

: Stock up and save with select 5X digital coupons. December 1-28 : Earn 4X Fuel Points every Friday on grocery purchases–Boost members get 5X.

: Earn 4X Fuel Points every Friday on grocery purchases–Boost members get 5X. December 4-15 : During 12 Merry Days , clip a hot new deal each day. Each daily offer is available to clip for one day only and can be redeemed through December 17 .

: During 12 , clip a hot new deal each day. Each daily offer is available to clip for one day only and can be redeemed through . Now through January 1 : Save an extra $5 when you buy 3 participating self-care items.

: Save an extra when you buy 3 participating self-care items. Now through January 1 : Save 50% on participating MCoBeauty Cosmetics and Skincare items, with customer loyalty card.

: Save 50% on participating MCoBeauty Cosmetics and Skincare items, with customer loyalty card. December 11-17 : Receive 33% off holiday candy with digital coupon.

: Receive 33% off holiday candy with digital coupon. December 20 – January 1 : Get last-minute holiday items super-fast and save $5 the next two Express Delivery orders of $75 or less with digital coupon. December 25-January 7 : Receive 15% off sushi party platters of $19.99 or more.

– : Get last-minute holiday items super-fast and save the next two Express Delivery orders of or less with digital coupon. : Receive 15% off sushi party platters of or more. December 26-January 1 : Receive up to 70% off holiday home products including holiday lights, plush and throws.

: Receive up to 70% off holiday home products including holiday lights, plush and throws. December 26-January 21 : Save an extra $5 on storage when you spend $25 .

: Save an extra on storage when you spend . December 26-January 7 : Up to 70% off winter and holiday apparel.

: Up to 70% off winter and holiday apparel. December 26-31 : Earn 4X Fuel Points on hundreds of gift cards with digital coupon.

Kroger is Full, Fresh, Friendly and extra festive this holiday season. Create a dinner spread with family favorite dishes and affordable ingredients such as:

For families looking to spend less time in the kitchen and more time around the table this season, Home Chef offers heat-and-eat meals and sides at Kroger Family of Companies stores nationwide. The quick, stress-free proteins and all new seasonal sides can be bundled for more savings, including a boneless turkey, ham or prime rib and six sides starting at $75. Plan ahead and order here.

Kroger makes gift-giving a breeze boasting something for everyone:

Stocking-stuffers: Shop holiday candy and sock-sized goodies to surprise everyone on the list.

The gift that keeps on giving: Gift a Boost membership offering free delivery, 2X fuel points and exclusive savings.

For the cheese-lover: Murray's Monthly Cheese Clubs are the best way to discover new tastes with best-in-class cheese experiences, featuring education, discovery and more.

The convenient gift: Gift cards never disappoint – choose from hundreds of options and give the gift of choice.

Customers can shop their holiday favorites and more in store, through Kroger Pickup and Delivery, offering the same products at the same low prices no matter how they shop. Save even more with Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99.

Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® eligible cardmembers may now redeem a free one-year, next-day Boost membership or cardholders who are current annual Boost members may receive a free one-year extension of their next-day Boost membership. To learn more and redeem this Kroger Rewards World Elite Mastercard® cardmember offer visit the Boost Membership Benefits page.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly 420,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

