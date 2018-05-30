Kroger Precision Marketing Launches Boosted Products in Search

Brands will have the ability to promote their online assortment with Product Listing Ads (PLAs) through the Kroger Precision Marketing platform by balancing cost-per-click bid pricing, customer relevancy, and in-flight performance optimization. Native product integration will take SKUs appearing within search results, or within relevant categories, and feature them in high visibility slots for the customer.

"As part of Restock Kroger, we are committed to partnering for customer value and redefining the grocery customer experience. Kroger Precision Marketing is an alternative revenue stream for Kroger and provides brands the platform to offer a more personalized online experience to Kroger customers through digital innovation," said Yael Cosset, Kroger's chief digital officer.

Driven by 84.51° personalization science, this new capability will revolutionize the way brands interact with Kroger customers online and is projected to increase sales and basket size, enable product discovery for customers, and tap into unique, previously unavailable marketing channels. Sciences will deliver a rewarding customer experience through household-level personalization integration and a machine learning-driven quality score which occurs in real-time, accounting for store-level inventory, promotions, shifting consumer preferences, and seasonality. This will power the search results algorithm and influence the priority ranking of boosted products for customers.

"Our private marketplace model will provide more transparency, more control and better performance for our Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) partners. Kroger customers will see more relevant ads and offers being served to them, and CPG companies will benefit from a more connected and streamlined approach to reaching their consumers," said Cara Pratt, 84.51°'s vice president of customer communications.

This newest solution to the Kroger Precision Marketing portfolio is one part of the larger Restock Kroger initiative, which launched in 2017. Through Restock Kroger, the company has significantly increased its technology spending in 2018 in multiple areas, including digital shopping, merchandising, in-store technologies, health and wellness, and payments.

About The Kroger Co.

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are nearly half a million associates who serve nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About 84.51°

84.51° brings together customer data, predictive analytics and marketing strategy to drive sales growth and customer loyalty for Kroger and more than 300 consumer-packaged-goods companies in the U.S. Our programs achieve business objectives by driving awareness, trial, sales uplift, earned media impressions and, ultimately, customer loyalty. Using a sophisticated, proprietary suite of tools and technology, we turn customer data into knowledge, resulting in a more enlightened, more personal, dynamic approach to putting the customer at the center of every business decision.

