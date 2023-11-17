Kroger Receives Recognition 2023 Progressive Grocer Impact Awards

CINCINNATI, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced Progressive Grocer recognized the retailer in both the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and Sustainability and Resource Conservations categories in this year's Impact Awards. These awards honor excellence among retailers whose wide-ranging efforts are improving lives, creating opportunity and having a positive impact at the local and global level.

"At Kroger, our associates are at the center of everything we do, and this amazing recognition emphasizes their hard work and the progress we've achieved," said Tim Massa, chief people officer and senior vice president. "While we still have work to do in both of these areas, we appreciate Progressive Grocer's acknowledgment of the many ways Kroger associates live Our Purpose to Feed the Human Spirit by uplifting each other and our communities."

In its third year, the Impact Awards honor exceptionalism among retailers, suppliers and solution providers in such key areas as Community Service/Local Impact; Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging; Educational Support/Learning Advancement; Ethical Sourcing/Supply Chain Transparency; Food Security/Nutritional Leadership; Sustainability/Resource Conservation; and Workforce Development/Employee Support.

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging
Kroger was recognized for its commitment to mobilizing its people, passion, scale and resources to transform culture and communities. Kroger continually strives to serve communities and foster a culture that empowers everyone to be their true self, inspires collaboration and Feeds the Human Spirit.

In 2020, Kroger's Framework for Action: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion plan included five focus areas and ten actionable goals. During the next two years, the company made tremendous progress, including these highlights:

  • Growing relationships with diverse suppliers by 15%
  • Donating more than $7M to nonprofits working to advance racial equality
  • Providing diversity training to more than 661,000 associates
  • Growing collaborations with HBCUs and HSIs from six to 53

Sustainability and Resource Conservation
As an employer, food processor, retailer, healthcare provider and more, Kroger has a responsibility to lead with purpose and create positive change. Kroger introduced the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste impact plan in 2017 to achieve it moonshot goal of creating communities free of hunger and waste.

The Zero Hunger | Zero Waste plan includes ambitious goals to reduce operational waste and food waste. Kroger aims to achieve zero waste company-wide by 2025 (90%+ diversion from landfills); zero food waste to landfills (95%+ diversion) by 2025; and 100% recyclable, reusable or compostable Our Brands packaging by 2030.

To learn more about Kroger's Framework for Action: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion plan visit, TheKrogerCo.com/StandingTogether. To read the latest efforts addressing sustainability, visit the ESG Hub, ESG Strategy: Thriving Together.

