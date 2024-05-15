Kroger Rings in Sunny Season with Fresh Favorites

Retailer shares hacks to eat "in season" this spring and summer

CINCINNATI, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today shared how customers can make the most of warm weather meals boasting lots of fruits and veggies with a seasonal eating cheat sheet along with tons of fresh recipes for spring and summer.

"Fresh is always in season at Kroger, and as warm weather approaches, we know our customers are ready to enjoy lots of fruits and vegetables that are at peak seasonality," said Dan De La Rosa, Kroger's group vice president of Fresh Merchandising. "Customers can look forward to their seasonal favorites and—as always—unparalleled freshness this spring and throughout summer with limitless possibilities for delicious meals or enjoy with no prep and just a simple bite."

Jump into spring and summer with these delicious in-season items.

Fruits : Strawberries, Apples, Pineapple, Apricots, Kiwi, Peaches, Cherries, Watermelon and Grapes

: Strawberries, Apples, Pineapple, Apricots, Kiwi, Peaches, Cherries, Watermelon and Grapes Vegetables : Asparagus, Peas, Sweet Onions, Radishes, Mushrooms, Carrots, Corn, Zucchini and Summer Squash

: Asparagus, Peas, Sweet Onions, Radishes, Mushrooms, Carrots, Corn, Zucchini and Summer Squash Greens : Lettuce, Kale, Spinach, Collard Greens, Cabbage and Swiss Chard

: Lettuce, Kale, Spinach, Collard Greens, Cabbage and Swiss Chard Citrus: Lemons and Limes

Kroger makes it easy to enjoy in-season items with fresh cut fruit and veggies prepared in-store daily. Take a fresh spin on seasonal favorites with delicious dishes like:

Find even more fresh inspiration at Kroger's blog, The Fresh Lane, with simple solutions like how to cut spring and summer vegetables, how to cook asparagus and more.

Customers can also explore nutrition facts and healthy options using Kroger's free OptUP nutrition rating system. OptUP is easily accessible through the Kroger app or at Kroger.com. As customers fill their carts, they can view nutrition scores for their favorite items, explore "better-for-you" alternatives and shop items that are aligned to specialized diets, including low sodium, no sugar added or contains probiotics.

Many fresh foods, including fruits and vegetables, are eligible for purchase using food and over-the-counter (OTC) benefit cards. Eligible individuals could include Medicare Advantage members, some Medicaid, and some commercial payors. Recipients of these benefits may use food and OTC benefit cards in store for eligible groceries, over-the-counter medications and more. Kroger is committed to making healthy choices available for everyone, providing value to customers along the way. For a complete list of available items, check individual health provider plans. If applicable, these benefit cards can be used alongside other supplemental benefits programs. To learn more, visit here.

For even more fresh products and everyday savings, visit Kroger.com or the Kroger app, offering more than $600 in savings available weekly in digital coupons. With more than 30,000 mouthwatering possibilities, customers are a swipe away from inspiration to reality. Kroger is worth it every time.

Customers can shop these items and more in-store or through Kroger Pickup and Delivery, offering the same products at the same low prices no matter how they shop. Save even more with Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99.

Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® eligible cardmembers may now redeem a free one-year, next-day Boost membership or cardholders who are current annual Boost members may receive a free one-year extension of their next-day Boost membership. To learn more and redeem this Kroger Rewards World Elite Mastercard® cardmember offer visit the Boost Membership Benefits page.

*The creditor and issuer of the Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® is U.S. Bank National Association, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.