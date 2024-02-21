Kroger Serves Up Cozy Mid-Winter Meal Solutions

Retailer shares easy cold-weather meal ideas to get you to Spring

CINCINNATI, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is sharing cozy mid-winter meal solutions to help customers through the last weeks of winter weather. With low-maintenance slow cooker recipes and soups to keep you warm on those final cold days of the season, meal prep has never been easier and even more delicious.

"Warm weather and grilling season are just around the corner, but first, we have to make it through the remaining chilly days of winter," said Dan De La Rosa, Kroger' group vice president of Fresh Merchandising. "Until then, we're serving up more fresh inspiration for cozy meal solutions that are easy and affordable to get us to Springtime."

Trade prep work for quality time with these easy slow cooker ideas from Kroger's blog, The Fresh Lane:

Find even more ideas at Kroger.com or the Kroger app, with more than $500 in savings available weekly in digital coupons. From ingredients and recipes to savings and rewards, customers are a swipe away from inspiration to reality.

For those extra busy nights or a satisfying hot lunch, Home Chef has it covered with delicious heat and eat soup options. Try these customer favorites:

Customers can shop these meal solutions in-store or through Kroger Pickup and Delivery, offering the same fresh products at the same low prices no matter how they shop. Save even more with Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99.

Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® eligible cardmembers may now redeem a free one-year, next-day Boost membership or cardholders who are current annual Boost members may receive a free one-year extension of their next-day Boost membership. To learn more and redeem this Kroger Rewards World Elite Mastercard® cardmember offer visit the Boost Membership Benefits page.

*The creditor and issuer of the Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® is U.S. Bank National Association, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated.

