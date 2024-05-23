Kroger Shares Graduation Party Staples for A+ Celebrations

Retailer offers convenient and custom party solutions for grad season

CINCINNATI, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today shared no-hassle party solutions to make organizing grad parties this season a breeze with catering, party trays, custom cakes and more.

"Congratulations to the incredible class of 2024 for your outstanding accomplishments, including the many Kroger associates who achieved this milestone," said Josh Harpole, vice president of Deli and Bakery Merchandising for Kroger. "This year, we celebrate you, your journey and what is yet to come. As graduates embark on exciting new chapters, Kroger is here to keep celebrations fresh with all the party staples and simple solutions needed to pay tribute to your amazing achievement."

Make festivities easy, affordable and delicious with these no-hassle party solutions from Kroger, sure to please grads and guests.

Order ahead catering with in-store options including:

Pro tip: Let Kroger create a beautiful custom graduation cake or cupcake display. Select from different sizes, flavors, colors and even add photos. With mix and match graduation decorations, the personalization options are endless. Checkout Kroger's cake guide to design a sweet tribute for your grad and use the retailer's cake calculator to get the perfect size for feeding a crowd.

Find the Perfect Party Tray:

Fresh and Easy Essentials:

Don't forget to say congrats to the grad with a special gift like Bloom Haus Flowers, or choose from hundreds of gift cards, a Boost membership to help with their next chapter, dorm room essentials and more.

For even more fresh products and everyday savings, visit Kroger.com or the Kroger app, offering more than $600 in savings available weekly in digital coupons. With more than 30,000 mouthwatering possibilities, customers are a swipe away from inspiration to reality. Kroger is worth it every time.

Customers can shop these items and more in-store or through Kroger Pickup and Delivery, offering the same products at the same low prices no matter how they shop. Save even more with Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99.

Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® eligible cardmembers may now redeem a free one-year, next-day Boost membership or cardholders who are current annual Boost members may receive a free one-year extension of their next-day Boost membership. To learn more and redeem this Kroger Rewards World Elite Mastercard® cardmember offer visit the Boost Membership Benefits page.

