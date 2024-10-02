Kroger Supports Disaster Response to Uplift Communities Impacted by Hurricane Helene

Food, water and funds going to support those affected

CINCINNATI, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced it is supporting disaster relief with various activations, food and funds across the affected regions.

"Our associates, customers, communities and neighbors are deeply affected in the Hurricane Helene aftermath, and we are joining forces with organizations across the country to step up and provide support," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO. "Rescue crews and relief organizations on the ground are only now assessing the impact and beginning the long road to recovery. We hope Kroger's support will feed the spirit of those who are affected and those helping the communities rebuild."

Kroger is making it easy for many customers seeking to help their neighbors through support relief efforts by rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar or making a donation at checkout stations at Harris Teeter locations and all Kroger stores across the Atlanta and Nashville divisions. These donations, as well as a matching grant from the Kroger Co. Foundation will benefit the American Red Cross, that is supported annually by the foundation to help fund disaster relief efforts such as recovery for Hurricane Helene. Customers can donate in-store at registers through the end of October.

Kroger is also distributing truckloads of drinkable water and ice to communities in need and plans to continue distribution for the coming days. The retailer intends to increase relief efforts over the coming days and weeks as community needs continue to evolve.

Kroger is a longtime supporter of the United Service Organizations (USO) and sponsor of the USO | Kroger Mobile Canteens that are deployed to impacted areas to support the National Guard who is helping with disaster relief efforts and military service members personally impacted by the hurricane. The units provide food, drinks and a place to rest and recharge for service members answering this urgent call to serve. Kroger will also support the USO with gift cards.

Additionally, Kroger thanks vendors from the Kroger Wellness Festival who generously donated eligible products to hurricane disaster relief efforts after the event was cancelled due to impacts from Hurricane Helene.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly 420,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.