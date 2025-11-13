KROGER TEAMSTERS RATIFY FIRST CONTRACT, AVERT STRIKE

Warehouse Workers in Las Vegas Win Higher Wages, Improved Health Care and Pension Benefits

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 140 warehouse workers at Smith's Food and Drug, represented by Teamsters Local 14, have overwhelmingly ratified a strong first collective bargaining agreement. The new contract secures significant wage increases, better benefits, and stronger workplace protections.

"These workers became Teamsters in January and never let up on demanding what they were rightfully owed," said Jason Gateley, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 14. "They proved their strength through unity and militancy, and Kroger had no choice but to present a fair contract offer."

The three-year agreement delivers a 20 percent wage increase, enhanced health care coverage, and a defined benefit pension plan. It also guarantees a 40-hour workweek, stronger seniority rights, and includes picket line protections.

"We joined the Teamsters to win a contract that reflects our skilled work, and that's what we accomplished by never backing down from this fight," said Lance Taylor, a warehouse worker at Smith's and Local 14 member. "We were ready to strike to get our fair share, and the company knew it. Now we're protected by a strong Teamsters contract."

Smith's Food and Drug is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kroger. Last year, Kroger reported more than $2.6 billion in net profits. Nationwide, the Teamsters represent over 7,000 workers at Kroger and its subsidiaries. Prior to the contract expiration, Local 14 members voted to authorize a strike and held practice pickets outside the Las Vegas distribution center.

"Our members demonstrated to everyone what happens when workers fight together," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "When we show we are unified and prepared to hit the picket line, strong contracts follow. Thousands of Kroger Teamsters across the country were ready to back them up — and Kroger made the right call."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

