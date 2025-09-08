KROGER TEAMSTERS VOTE TO STRIKE

Strike Authorization Comes Amid Unfair Labor Practices and Refusal to Bargain

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 140 warehouse workers at Smith's Food and Drug, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kroger, have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The vote comes after months of management's unfair labor practices (ULPs) and refusal to bargain seriously.

"Since joining the Teamsters in January, this determined group of warehouse workers have proven they are organized and refuse to back down while Kroger drags out negotiations," said Jason Gateley, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 14. "Unless the company makes a genuine offer and cleans up its illegal behavior, our members will strike."

Earlier this year, workers voted to join Local 14 to secure better wages, job security, safer working conditions, and guaranteed retirement benefits. Since then, Kroger management has refused to bargain and engaged in multiple ULPs, including wrongful terminations.

"All we want is a fair contract that brings us in line with the wages and benefits other Teamsters at Kroger already have nationwide," said Juan Castillo, a Kroger/Smith's warehouse worker and Local 14 member. "A strike is the last thing we want, but if the company keeps dragging its feet and violating our rights, they'll leave us with no choice."

"Nationwide, the Teamsters represent thousands of workers at Kroger who are prepared to stand in solidarity with Local 14," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "Management must bring a real contract offer to the table, or they will face the consequences."

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters