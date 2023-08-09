Kroger to Bring More Resources to 700,000+ Associates

News provided by

The Kroger Co.

09 Aug, 2023, 10:15 ET

Retailer to offer more associates programs aimed at continuing education and financial literacy following merger completion

CINCINNATI, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced today a commitment to offer more resources to more associates following the completion of its proposed merger with Albertsons Companies.

As part of this commitment, Kroger will provide 700,000+ part-time and full-time associates access to its continuing education benefit, which offers up to $21,000 of reimbursement toward higher learning or continued development. The combined company will also expand access to its Goldman Sachs Ayco financial coaching tool. These programs build on the previously stated commitment that the combined company will invest $1 billion to continue raising associate wages and comprehensive benefits.

"Our associates are at the center of everything we do," said Rodney McMullen, chairman & CEO, The Kroger Co. "Kroger's industry-leading educational benefit supports associates who are interested in advancing their learning in any way they want. Our commitment to offering financial counseling services provides associates with the tools they need to build a budget, pay off debt or begin saving for retirement. These two tools are just some examples of the ways we invest in our associates holistically. Growing these programs is one small part of the world-class benefits plan we offer."  

Under Kroger's continuing education program, part-time and full-time associates can take advantage of up to $21,000 of reimbursement toward higher learning or continued development. Associates can use the funding to pursue a high school equivalency exam, professional certification or advanced degree. Since its inception in 2018, more than 15,000 associates have participated in the program.

Kroger's free financial counseling tool offers both salaried and hourly associates access to coaches as well as online tools and resources to create a savings plan, learn how to avoid common financial pitfalls and explore opportunities to maximize all available company benefits.

Learn more about pursuing careers at Kroger. To learn more about the proposed merger between Kroger and Albertsons Cos visit here.

About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

Also from this source

Get Back-to-School Vaccinations and Physicals at Kroger

Murray's Cheese Wins Big at the American Cheese Society Annual Conference

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.