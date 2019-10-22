Kroger to Host 2019 Investor Conference

CINCINNATI, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced that it will hold an investor conference at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Kroger executives will address investors during the event.

The presentation will broadcast online at ir.kroger.com on November 5 from 9:00 a.m. (ET) to approximately 1:00 p.m. (ET). Click on Events & Presentations to access the event. An on-demand replay of the presentations will be available starting at approximately 2:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit®. We are nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,759 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

