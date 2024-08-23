KROGER WORKERS VOTE OVERWHELMINGLY TO JOIN TEAMSTERS

CDL Drivers Organize with Local 528, Prepare for First Contract Negotiations

FOREST PARK, Ga., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroger CDL drivers voted overwhelmingly by a 96 percent margin to join Teamsters Local 528. The drivers at Kroger's Forest Park fulfilment facility organized with the Teamsters to secure a strong voice on the job, improve their wages, and guarantee retirement benefits.

"Our wages, benefits, and working conditions have been eroding for too long and it was time to take a stand together," said Marion Jackson, a CDL driver at Kroger and a new member of Local 528. "We joined the Teamsters because we know North America's most powerful union will deliver us a strong union contract."

The unit of 30 drivers represents the second group of Kroger fulfillment center drivers to join the Teamsters. In May, more than 289 drivers in Romulus, Michigan, also voted overwhelmingly to unionize.

"We are proud to welcome our new Kroger CDL drivers into Local 528," said Kip Cortez, a business agent at Local 528. "We're committed to helping these workers secure a strong contract that reflects their dedication and hard work. Special thanks to the Teamsters Warehouse Division and the Teamsters Organizing Department for their invaluable support."

"This is another huge victory that strengthens the collective power of all Teamsters at Kroger," said Tom Erickson, Teamsters Central Region Vice President and Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "We will continue to expand our ranks and fight for strong contracts that protect better futures for our members and their families."

