Kroger's Halloween Store is the One-Stop Shop for a Frighteningly Fresh Holiday

The Kroger Co.

10 Oct, 2023

Scary-good deals on candy, cosmetics and more

CINCINNATI, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today shared Halloween deals and scary season inspiration sure to haunt customers all month long. From variety candy bags to pumpkins and wicked cosmetics, Kroger is the one-stop shop for all the Halloween essentials.

"Halloween should be scary, but the prep doesn't have to be," said Stuart Aitken, senior vice president and chief merchant and marketing officer. "Whether you're stocking up for trick-or-treaters, planning a party or a monster movie night at home, Kroger has all the ghostly goods with prices that won't make your pocketbook scream."

No conjuring necessary for these spellbinding snacks and easy meals to leave more time for trick-or-treating and celebrating:

  • Pizza Party: Home Chef Pizzas, available in several varieties, are a must have for one of the biggest pizza nights of the year—look for October savings.
  • Snacks and appetizers: Home Chef wings, Kroger packaged party trays, fresh fruit and veggie trays and made fresh daily salsa and guacamole.
  • Trade ups: Murray's Select Entertaining Cheese Platter and Snow Fox Sushi Combo Trays
  • Festive treats: Kroger Chocolate dipped apples featuring America's favorite Halloween Candy—Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.
  • Sweet bites: New at Kroger, 30th Anniversary Disney's Hocus Pocus and Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas themed cupcake designs, customers won't see these designs anywhere else.

Easy Halloween solutions and scary good deals at Kroger:

  • Monster candy bags for the uniform price of $11.99 (45–100-piece bags) and howling-good options under $5 featuring favorites like Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Snickers, Butterfinger, Skittles and more.
  • Bewitching Beauty Event—Customers can buy any two, get one free on all cosmetics purchases October 18-31.
  • Digital Deal Alert—Receive 33% off all Halloween candy with a digital coupon October 13-October 15.
  • Pumpkins of all varieties along with Pumpkin Masters® carving kits and all the supplies to create the perfect jack-o-lantern.
  • Creepy candy bowls and bags—find fun bowls for passing out candy, or bags to bring home trick-or-treat hauls.
  • Save up to 40% on Halloween items like festive fall candles, hanging skeleton Halloween decor, LED Lanterns and more.

For customers looking for even more Halloween inspiration, checkout these chilling cocktail and mocktail recipes, a step-by-step guide to making boo-cuterie boards, better-for-you Halloween snack ideas and more party ideas from Kroger's blog, The Fresh Lane.

Customers can shop their scary favorites and more at Kroger's Halloween one-stop shop, in-store, through Kroger Pickup or delivered using Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99

About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

