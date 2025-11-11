Kroger's Holiday Film Tells the Story of a Heartwarming Homecoming

Film recognizes United Service Organizations

CINCINNATI, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today unveiled its holiday film, proudly recognizing the United Service Organizations and its mission to support military service members and their families.

"At Kroger, we believe the holidays are about moments that bring us closer together," said Mary Ellen Adcock, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchant and Marketing Officer. "This film is a tribute to the families who make every holiday and homecoming unforgettable and to the service members whose sacrifices inspire us all."

Titled “Operation: Gingerbread,” this year’s film employs Kroger’s Krojis to share a heartwarming tale of creativity, connection and homecoming. The story follows a determined young girl who inspires her family and friends to bake and decorate a uniquely shaped gingerbread cookie. When a special family member returns home for the holidays, the reason for the cookie’s special shape is revealed, reminding viewers that the holidays are always sweeter when we’re together.

Kroger is proud to be the largest cumulative donor to the USO in the organization's 84-year history, contributing more than $44 million, including an additional $1 million this year to advance its mission of strengthening the well-being of troops and their families. Since 2022, Kroger has also helped the USO host several mobile canteen events, offering service members a place to relax and reconnect, including the recent deployment of two mobile centers to support U.S. Navy personnel and civilians impacted by Hurricane Melissa.

"We're so grateful for Kroger's continued support of the USO and the work we do for service members and their families," said Ben Leslie, Chief Development Officer of the USO. "Kroger's short film captures the love and connection during the holidays—a reminder of what we all hold dear. Together, we're helping make sure our military community always feels the appreciation, love, and support they deserve—no matter where they are."

This holiday season, Kroger is honored to continue its tradition of supporting service members away from home by providing a Thanksgiving meal to more than 350 troops stationed at Fort Stewart in Southeast Georgia. The retailer is also thrilled to salute our nation's smallest military heroes and their families through USO's Project Elf, a program that provides the children of junior-enlisted service members with holiday gifts.

In addition to its support of active-duty troops, Kroger has hired more than 50,000 veterans in stores, technology, logistics and more in the last decade. In recognition of Veteran's Day, Kroger Family of Stores is offering a 10% discount* to express appreciation to veterans and current service members.

The film was brought to life with the heartfelt contributions of several Kroger associates who are veterans. Drawing on their personal experiences in the armed forces, the team ensured the ad represented a service member's homecoming meaningfully and authentically.

"We hope this film reminds people that the heart of the holidays is being together with those we love. For service members who are not yet home, we hope it captures the deep longing and joyful anticipation of their return," says Amanda Mitchell, veteran and service owner for the Contact Center of Excellence at Kroger. "It's a reflection of Kroger's commitment to honoring those who serve, and a celebration of the inclusive, purpose-driven culture that brings our associates and communities together."

From refining the Kroji's uniform and appearance to perfecting the salute-shaped cookie and emotional family reunion, Amanda's insights and those of other veteran associates helped craft a story that honors the sacrifices of military families and the joy of being together during the holidays. For them, the project was a way to continue serving, celebrate the spirit of belonging and share a message of gratitude and hope in the communities we serve.

*Excludes alcohol, tobacco products, fuel, money orders, taxes, postage stamps, Gift Cards/Certificates, lottery, promotional tickets, CRV, prescriptions and guest or customer services/fees. All service members, veterans and their dependents with a valid military ID are eligible for the promotion.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies more than 400,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through an e-Commerce experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About the USO

The USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the well-being of the people serving in America's military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 250+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by donors, corporate partners, volunteers and staff. To learn more and support our critical mission around the globe, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

