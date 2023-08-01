KSP, McLaren's Specialty Pharmacy, earns full URAC re-accreditation

Karmanos Cancer Institute

01 Aug, 2023

The Specialty Pharmacy designation demonstrates a meaningful commitment to quality health care.

DETROIT, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KSP, McLaren Health Care's Specialty Pharmacy, has earned full re-accreditation for specialty pharmacy from URAC through August 1, 2026. By achieving this status, KSP has demonstrated its commitment to quality care, enhanced process, patient safety and improved outcomes.

KSP, McLaren Health Care's Specialty Pharmacy, has received re-accreditation from the URAC.
With this designation, KSP will continue providing specialty agents for various diseases. The medications and therapeutic follow-up offered by KSP are for patients with complex diseases or whose care requires high-cost treatments. Physicians utilize KSP to fill prescriptions to treat cancer, HIV, gastrointestinal diseases, neurological disorders, and more at an affordable cost to the patient.

"Hard work pays off, and we are excited to be granted re-accreditation three years after receiving our first URAC accreditation," said Stephen T. Smith, MS, RPh, FASHP, chief pharmacy officer of Karmanos Cancer Hospital and KSP. "We know how needed these specialty medications are across the state and are glad that we can continue to deliver these important agents to the patients who count on our services. This is confirmation that KSP is heading in the right direction after we began the pharmacy in 2019, and we've been able to improve year after year."

URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality by setting high standards for clinical practice, consumer protections, performance measurement, operations infrastructure and risk management. KSP was also named a 2022 Pioneer in URAC's Leaders in Performance Measurement recognition program this year. 

"Now more than ever, specialty pharmacies are an essential part of the patient care team and patient experience. URAC congratulates KSP on their achievement of Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation. This achievement demonstrates excellence in pharmacy operations, product handling, patient education and patient management," said Shawn Griffin, M.D., URAC's president and CEO. "When an organization achieves URAC accreditation, they demonstrate their commitment to improving their quality of care, which is important to patients, providers and payers."

KSP first received accreditation in 2020. As an extension of the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, part of McLaren Health Care, KSP has expanded to assist with patients' specialty needs in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana. Learn more about KSP at ksppharmacy.org.

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute
Karmanos Cancer Institute is a leader in transformative cancer care, research and education through courage, commitment and compassion. The Karmanos vision is a world free of cancer. As part of McLaren Health Care, Karmanos is the largest provider of cancer care and research in Michigan. For more than 75 years, the administrative and research headquarters, along with the premier specialty cancer hospital, have been located in downtown Detroit. With 16 network sites, Karmanos delivers world-renowned care and access to clinical trials throughout Michigan and northern Ohio. The National Cancer Institute recognizes Karmanos as one of the best cancer centers in the nation with a comprehensive cancer center designation. Its academic partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine provides the framework for cancer research and education – defining new standards of care and improving survivorship. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit www.karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on FacebookTwitterLinkedIn and YouTube.

About URAC
Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company's portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability. Learn more at urac.org.

